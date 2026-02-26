Congress Workers Protest Seat Allotment To AJP In Sarupathar, Confront Gaurav Gogoi In Golaghat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Golaghat, Assam: The political atmosphere in the Sarupathar constituency of Golaghat district turned tense on Thursday as Congress workers staged strong protests against the party’s decision to allot the seat to the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) under a newly finalised alliance arrangement.

The Indian National Congress has officially allocated the Sarupathar Assembly seat to AJP as part of its broader seat-sharing formula, a move that has sparked widespread resentment among grassroots leaders and party workers in the constituency.

Heated Protest at District Office

A charged situation unfolded at the Golaghat District Congress office as workers from Sarupathar gathered in large numbers to express their anger. The protesters directly confronted Gaurav Gogoi, Member of Parliament from Jorhat, holding him accountable for what they described as a unilateral and disappointing decision.

Agitating workers alleged that local functionaries were not consulted before conceding the seat to AJP. According to them, the move has demoralised dedicated Congress members who have been strengthening the party’s organisational base in Sarupathar for years.

“How can we work if such decisions are taken without consulting grassroots workers? We cannot accept this decision,” one protesting worker said during the demonstration.

Warning of Intensified Agitation

The protesters claimed that their repeated appeals to district and state leadership were ignored. As a mark of protest, some workers even warned of extreme symbolic steps, including publicly shaving their heads, if the party does not reconsider the decision.

“If this decision is not reversed, our protest will become more intense,” they cautioned.

Political Implications Ahead of Elections

The development has heightened political tension in Sarupathar ahead of the elections, exposing visible internal unrest within the Congress. With the alliance arrangement between Congress and AJP officially in place, attention has now shifted to the party’s top leadership and how it intends to manage the growing dissatisfaction.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi also flagged off the ‘Samay Parivartan Yatra’ in Golaghat on the same day, even as party workers continued to voice their discontent over the seat-sharing decision.