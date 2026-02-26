Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maharashtra Results 2026Upcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Congress Workers Protest Seat Allotment To AJP In Sarupathar, Confront Gaurav Gogoi In Golaghat

Congress Workers Protest Seat Allotment To AJP In Sarupathar, Confront Gaurav Gogoi In Golaghat

Congress workers in Sarupathar, Assam, fiercely protested the party's decision to allocate their constituency to the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) under a new alliance.

By : Ritu Raj Phukan | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 07:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Golaghat, Assam: The political atmosphere in the Sarupathar constituency of Golaghat district turned tense on Thursday as Congress workers staged strong protests against the party’s decision to allot the seat to the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) under a newly finalised alliance arrangement.

The Indian National Congress has officially allocated the Sarupathar Assembly seat to AJP as part of its broader seat-sharing formula, a move that has sparked widespread resentment among grassroots leaders and party workers in the constituency.

Heated Protest at District Office

A charged situation unfolded at the Golaghat District Congress office as workers from Sarupathar gathered in large numbers to express their anger. The protesters directly confronted Gaurav Gogoi, Member of Parliament from Jorhat, holding him accountable for what they described as a unilateral and disappointing decision.

Agitating workers alleged that local functionaries were not consulted before conceding the seat to AJP. According to them, the move has demoralised dedicated Congress members who have been strengthening the party’s organisational base in Sarupathar for years.

“How can we work if such decisions are taken without consulting grassroots workers? We cannot accept this decision,” one protesting worker said during the demonstration.

Warning of Intensified Agitation

The protesters claimed that their repeated appeals to district and state leadership were ignored. As a mark of protest, some workers even warned of extreme symbolic steps, including publicly shaving their heads, if the party does not reconsider the decision.

“If this decision is not reversed, our protest will become more intense,” they cautioned.

Political Implications Ahead of Elections

The development has heightened political tension in Sarupathar ahead of the elections, exposing visible internal unrest within the Congress. With the alliance arrangement between Congress and AJP officially in place, attention has now shifted to the party’s top leadership and how it intends to manage the growing dissatisfaction.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi also flagged off the ‘Samay Parivartan Yatra’ in Golaghat on the same day, even as party workers continued to voice their discontent over the seat-sharing decision.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Congress workers protesting in Sarupathar?

Congress workers are protesting the party's decision to allot the Sarupathar Assembly seat to the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) under a new alliance arrangement.

Who did the Congress workers confront during their protest?

The protesting workers confronted Gaurav Gogoi, the Member of Parliament from Jorhat, holding him accountable for the seat-sharing decision.

What is the main grievance of the protesting Congress workers?

The workers allege that local functionaries were not consulted before conceding the seat to AJP, which they feel has demoralized dedicated party members.

What do the protesters threaten if the decision is not reversed?

Some workers have warned of intensified agitation and even extreme symbolic steps, such as publicly shaving their heads, if the party does not reconsider the decision.

About the author Ritu Raj Phukan

Ritu Raj Phukan is a journalist from Assam who works across Assam and other parts of the North East. He covers political, crime, law and order, social, and other news. He has been working as a journalist for around 17 years.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 07:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
CONGRESS Gaurav Gogoi Assam Elections 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Congress Workers Protest Seat Allotment To AJP In Sarupathar, Confront Gaurav Gogoi In Golaghat
Congress Workers Protest Seat Allotment To AJP In Sarupathar, Confront Gaurav Gogoi In Golaghat
Election 2025
TN BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthran Accuses DMK Of Taking Credit For Central Schemes
TN BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthran Accuses DMK Of Taking Credit For Central Schemes
Election 2025
Himanta Biswa Sharma Signals Major Candidate Shake-Up, Hints At 40 New BJP Faces In Assam Polls
Himanta Biswa Sharma Signals Major Candidate Shake-Up, Hints At 40 New BJP Faces In Assam Polls
Election 2025
Election Corner | Will Congress Walk Out & Walk To Vijay? Tamil Nadu Seat Sharing Rift Shakes DMK Alliance
Will Congress Walk Out & Walk To Vijay? Tamil Nadu Seat Sharing Rift Shakes DMK Alliance
Advertisement

Videos

Amit Shah in Bihar: BJP Govt Resolute to Remove Illegal Immigrants, Ensures National Security
Pathankot Army Exercise: Bhairav Commandos Showcase Lethal Air & Ground Combat Skills
LATEST UPDATE: PM Modi Pays Tribute at Yad Vashem, Set for Bilateral Talks with Israel
BREAKING NEWS: Shankaracharya’s Ashram Allegations Escalate as Insider Reveals Hidden Secrets
BREAKING NEWS: Hearing on Shankaracharya’s Anticipatory Bail Scheduled Amid Abuse Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget