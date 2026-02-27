Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
OPS Joins DMK In Presence Of TN CM Stalin, Signals Major Political Shift Ahead Of Polls

OPS Joins DMK In Presence Of TN CM Stalin, Signals Major Political Shift Ahead Of Polls

O Panneerselvam, ousted AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister, joined the DMK led by M.K. Stalin, after a power struggle within his former party.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a dramatic political development ahead of a crucial election cycle, expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam formally joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday. The induction took place in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, marking a significant shift in the state’s political landscape.

Panneerselvam, who was ousted from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) following a prolonged internal power struggle, has now aligned himself with the ruling DMK, a move that is likely to reshape equations within Tamil Nadu politics.

'DMK will once again form the government considering the achievements and schemes of 'Thalapathy' MK Stalin," said OPS. It may be noted that the three-time CM becomes the first former CM to join DMK from AIADMK.  

O Panneerselvam: From AIADMK Turmoil To DMK Entry

Once considered a trusted lieutenant of the late J. Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam had served multiple terms as Chief Minister, often stepping in during times of political transition. However, factional rifts within the AIADMK widened after Jayalalithaa’s passing, eventually culminating in his expulsion from the party.

His decision to join the DMK signals not just a personal political recalibration but also a symbolic crossover between two long-standing Dravidian rivals.

DMK Welcomes Senior Leader

The joining ceremony, held in Chennai, was attended by senior DMK leaders. Chief Minister Stalin welcomed Panneerselvam into the party fold. While specific details of Panneerselvam’s role within the DMK have not yet been publicly outlined, party insiders suggest that his administrative experience and regional influence could play a role in upcoming electoral strategies.

Implications For Tamil Nadu Politics

The development is expected to have ripple effects across the state’s political spectrum. For the AIADMK, the departure of a former Chief Minister to its principal rival underscores ongoing internal challenges.

For the DMK, the induction adds a seasoned political figure with grassroots backing in southern districts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has formally joined the DMK?

Expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has formally joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

When did O. Panneerselvam join the DMK?

O. Panneerselvam formally joined the DMK on Thursday, ahead of a crucial election cycle.

Who welcomed O. Panneerselvam into the DMK?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin welcomed O. Panneerselvam into the DMK fold during a ceremony in Chennai.

Why was O. Panneerselvam expelled from the AIADMK?

O. Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK following a prolonged internal power struggle and factional rifts within the party.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
Embed widget