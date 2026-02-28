Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maharashtra Results 2026Upcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025EC Starts Releasing Post-SIR Final Voter Lists In West Bengal; Over 1.35 L Likely Deleted In Bankura

EC Starts Releasing Post-SIR Final Voter Lists In West Bengal; Over 1.35 L Likely Deleted In Bankura

West Bengal's Election Commission released updated electoral rolls after a comprehensive revision, the first since 2002, ahead of the 2026 elections.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 12:21 PM (IST)

The Election Commission on Saturday released West Bengal’s updated electoral rolls following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a key milestone ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The EC has begun releasing the post-SIR electoral rolls, starting with certain districts like Bankura where hard copies of the updated lists have been displayed. As of the latest reports, the revised rolls had not yet been uploaded to the official EC portals or mobile application. While the overall figures on deletions from the draft rolls are still unclear, sources within the Commission indicated that more than 1.35 lakh names may have been removed in Bankura district alone.

Voters can check their names on the official websites, eci.gov.in and ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in, as well as through the ECI Net mobile application.

Over 58 Lakh Names Deleted in Draft Roll

The draft rolls, published on December 16, showed a sharp drop in the state’s electorate, from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore. More than 58 lakh names were removed due to reasons including death, migration, duplication and voters being untraceable.

In the second phase of the exercise, hearings were conducted for 1.67 crore electors. Of these, 1.36 crore were flagged for what officials described as “logical discrepancies”, while 31 lakh cases lacked proper mapping. Around 60 lakh voters are still under adjudication.

First Statewide Revision Since 2002

The publication of the revised rolls follows months of verification, scrutiny and hearings, amid intense political debate over the statewide update, the first such comprehensive revision since 2002.

Supplementary electoral rolls are expected to be issued in phases as pending cases are resolved.

The updated voter lists will be available at district and sub-divisional offices, polling stations and on the Commission’s official platforms, allowing electors to verify their details ahead of the crucial 2026 polls.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamta Banerjee BJP .TMC West Bengal SIR Voter List
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
EC Starts Releasing Post-SIR Final Voter Lists In West Bengal; Over 1.35 L Likely Deleted In Bankura
EC Starts Releasing Post-SIR Final Voter Lists In West Bengal; Over 1.35 L Deleted In Bankura
Election 2025
'Assam Women Trapped In Schemes': Gaurav Gogoi Alleges Political Pressure On Beneficiaries
'Assam Women Trapped In Schemes': Gaurav Gogoi Alleges Political Pressure On Beneficiaries
Election 2025
OPS Joins DMK In Presence Of TN CM Stalin, Signals Major Political Shift Ahead Of Polls
OPS Joins DMK In Presence Of TN CM Stalin, Signals Major Political Shift Ahead Of Polls
Election 2025
Congress Workers Protest Seat Allotment To AJP In Sarupathar, Confront Gaurav Gogoi In Golaghat
Congress Workers Protest Seat Allotment To AJP In Sarupathar, Confront Gaurav Gogoi In Golaghat
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Now: 4-Year-Old Falls into Ganga Canal, Rescue Operation Underway
Global Focus: Trump Remarks, Bagram Speculation, and Gulf Mediation Shape Pakistan–Afghanistan Crisis
Strategic View: Pakistan–Afghanistan Tensions Spark Fierce Debate Over Strategy, Sovereignty, and Blowback
War Desk: Pakistan–Afghanistan Border War Widens as Drone Strikes, Mediation Efforts, and Claims Intensify
Geo Flash: Pakistan–Afghanistan Border Erupts as Airstrikes, Drone Raids and Claims Escalate Rapidly
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget