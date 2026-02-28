The Election Commission on Saturday released West Bengal’s updated electoral rolls following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a key milestone ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The EC has begun releasing the post-SIR electoral rolls, starting with certain districts like Bankura where hard copies of the updated lists have been displayed. As of the latest reports, the revised rolls had not yet been uploaded to the official EC portals or mobile application. While the overall figures on deletions from the draft rolls are still unclear, sources within the Commission indicated that more than 1.35 lakh names may have been removed in Bankura district alone.

Voters can check their names on the official websites, eci.gov.in and ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in, as well as through the ECI Net mobile application.

Over 58 Lakh Names Deleted in Draft Roll

The draft rolls, published on December 16, showed a sharp drop in the state’s electorate, from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore. More than 58 lakh names were removed due to reasons including death, migration, duplication and voters being untraceable.

In the second phase of the exercise, hearings were conducted for 1.67 crore electors. Of these, 1.36 crore were flagged for what officials described as “logical discrepancies”, while 31 lakh cases lacked proper mapping. Around 60 lakh voters are still under adjudication.

First Statewide Revision Since 2002

The publication of the revised rolls follows months of verification, scrutiny and hearings, amid intense political debate over the statewide update, the first such comprehensive revision since 2002.

Supplementary electoral rolls are expected to be issued in phases as pending cases are resolved.

The updated voter lists will be available at district and sub-divisional offices, polling stations and on the Commission’s official platforms, allowing electors to verify their details ahead of the crucial 2026 polls.