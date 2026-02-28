'Assam Women Trapped In Schemes': Gaurav Gogoi Alleges Political Pressure On Beneficiaries

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Jorhat, Assam: Senior Congress leader and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday mounted a sharp attack on the BJP-led Assam Government, alleging that women across the state are increasingly dissatisfied with existing welfare schemes and are facing undue political pressure.

Addressing reporters at Congress Bhawan in Jorhat, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president claimed that schemes designed for women’s upliftment have, in effect, become tools of control. According to him, several beneficiaries are allegedly being compelled to attend political meetings in order to continue receiving government benefits.

‘Women Not Satisfied With Governance,’ Says Gogoi

Gogoi asserted that women in Assam are “not at all satisfied” with the current governance model. He alleged that many are struggling to balance household responsibilities and professional commitments because they are frequently required to attend meetings linked to the ruling party, even on weekends.

Such demands, he claimed, have imposed both mental and economic burdens on women.

Drawing a contrast with previous Congress administrations, Gogoi said welfare schemes were earlier implemented without political bias. Beneficiaries were not questioned about their party affiliation, he said, whereas now, many women allegedly feel obligated to participate in political activities to safeguard their entitlements.

“The Congress party aims to break this shackle,” Gogoi said, adding that assistance should reach every eligible citizen regardless of political leanings. He maintained that future Congress-led initiatives would prioritise inclusive welfare policies free from political conditions.

Crime Concerns and ‘Samay Parivartan Yatra’

The APCC chief also voiced concern over what he described as a rise in crime across Assam, particularly offences against women. He alleged that in several cases, FIRs are not registered promptly despite the chief minister holding the Home portfolio.

Turning to economic issues, Gogoi said many women are seeking skill development and opportunities to achieve financial independence. He stressed that women’s empowerment would remain central to the Congress party’s agenda, particularly through its ongoing Samay Parivartan Yatra.

Later in the day, Gogoi joined the yatra in Jorhat, where more than 2,000 Congress supporters participated in the programme, signalling intensified mobilisation ahead of key political contests in the state.

However, the BJP-led Assam Government maintains that several lakh women have benefited from welfare schemes providing financial assistance, livelihood support and social security, rejecting allegations of political discrimination.