UPTET 2026 Registration Begins At upessc.up.gov.in: Apply Now, Direct Link, Last Date April 26

UPTET 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the application process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 from March 27, 2026. Candidates interested in applying can submit their forms through the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

The detailed notification is already available on the website. The last date to apply is April 26, 2026. Applicants must complete a one-time registration before filling out the form. If any mistakes are made during submission, a correction window will remain open until May 1, 2026.

UPTET 2026: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official OTR (One-Time Registration) portal and register by providing your basic details.

Step 2: Complete the registration process and create your login credentials.

Step 3: Upload your recent photograph, signature, and required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 4: Save your OTR ID and login details carefully for future use.

Step 5: Log in to your account and open the UPTET 2026 application form.

Step 6: Select the appropriate paper (Primary or Upper Primary) as per your eligibility.

Step 7: Fill in your personal, academic, and contact details correctly.

Step 8: Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.

Step 9: Review the entire form carefully, submit it, and download the confirmation page for your records.

UPTET 2026: Documents Required

Applicants will need to keep the following documents ready: Aadhaar card, Class 10 and Class 12-mark sheets, graduation mark sheet, training or teaching qualification certificate, caste certificate (if applicable), a recent passport-sized photograph, signature, and a valid identity proof.

UPTET 2026: Eligibility Criteria

UPTET is a mandatory qualification for candidates who wish to become teachers in government and aided schools in Uttar Pradesh. The eligibility requirements vary slightly depending on the level of the exam.

For the Primary Level (Classes 1 to 5), candidates must have passed Senior Secondary (or an equivalent qualification) with at least 50% marks. They should also have completed a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) or an equivalent qualification.

For the Upper Primary Level (Classes 6 to 8), candidates must hold a graduation degree with at least 50% marks. In addition, they should have either a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) or a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree.

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