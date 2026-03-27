School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Govt Counters Panic Claims, Explains How Much Fuel Supply India Has

Indian Airlines To Cut 3,000 Weekly Flights This Summer Amid Rising Costs, West Asia Uncertainty

Indian Airlines To Run 10% Fewer Flights In Summer Schedule

CBI arrests Mumbai man for trafficking Indians into cyber slavery compounds in Myanmar

Shooter linked to Tillu Tajpuriya gang arrested in Bawana murder case

Noting rape allegation in complaint not reflected in FIR, Allahabad HC asks top officials to explain

PM Modi To Hold Key Meeting With CMs Over Middle East Crisis

Nagaland assembly''s budget session phase II to begin from Thursday

Women's participation in workforce tripled in nine years in UP: Adityanath

'Congress Is BJP’s B-Team, Rahul Gandhi Lacks Understanding': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Delhi: JNU clears 246 CAS promotions; 219 faculty posts filled between Feb 2022, 2026

Bihar’s New Power Tariff: Pay Less By Day, More In Evening Hours

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Gets Anticipatory Bail In POCSO-Linked Case From Allahabad HC

100 New Airports Approved Across India, Cabinet Takes Key Decisions

No Fuel Shortage, More Ships To Cross Strait Of Hormuz Soon: Govt At All-Party Meet

LPG Supply May Be Stopped Where PNG Connection Is Available: Govt

'Shame On Them': SC Slams Gurugram Police Over Lapses In 4-Yr-Old's Rape Case, Orders SIT Probe

Telangana Govt Assures Adequate Fuel Supply, Warns Against Panic Buying

Karnataka Cuts Funds For Nutrition, Local Bodies Amid Rising Subsidy Burden: CAG

International News

Over 1 Million Fighters Mobilised In Iran As US Ground War Fears Rise: Report

Trump Extends Pause On Iran Energy Strikes Amid ‘Very Well’ Talks, Tehran Calls US Proposal ‘Unfair’

Trump Says Iran Gave US 10 Oil Tankers As ‘Present’, Claims They Carried Pakistani Flags

‘Iran Begging For Deal’: Trump Slams NATO, Escalates War Rhetoric Amid Stalled Talks

Missile Intercept Turns Fatal: One Indian Killed Due To Falling Debris In Abu Dhabi

Israeli Military Faces 'Collapse' Risk Amid Troop Shortage, Warns Army Chief; Raises 10 'Red Flags'

Nepal’s Gen Z Wave, Balen Shah’s Rise And India’s Diplomatic Test

Imran Khan ’s Son Qasim Appeals To UNHRC, Raises Alarm Over Former PM’s Health & Detention

Iran Sets Condition, Wants Lebanon Included In Any Ceasefire Deal: Report

Disney's $1 Billion AI Deal Is Dead: Here's What Happened After OpenAI Shut Down Sora

Trump’s Signature Set To Feature On US Currency In Historic First For Sitting President

Undue interference in functioning of minority institutions: Apex Catholic body on FCRA Bill

Netanyahu Says Israel Eliminated IRGC Navy Chief In Overnight Strike As Strait Of Hormuz Tensions Spike

Missile Intercept Turns Fatal: One Indian Killed Due To Falling Debris In Abu Dhabi

Iran Sets Condition, Wants Lebanon Included In Any Ceasefire Deal: Report

Business News

Asian Markets Fall, GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Opening For Dalal Street

Big Tax Reset From April 1: Meal Benefits, HRA, Form 16 And All You Need To Know

Kotak Mahindra Bank employee held for discrepancies in Panchkula Municipal Corporation's FDR

Wall Street Slips As Middle East Tensions Keep Investors On Edge

Big Tax Reset From April 1: Meal Benefits, HRA, Form 16 And All You Need To Know

Iran Allows India Vessels Through Hormuz With Conditions Amid Oil Supply Concerns

Wall Street Rallies On Hopes Of Middle East De-Escalation; Oil Slips

'Shut Up, What Do You Know?’: Raman Roy Recalls Early Days Of India’s BPO Industry At ABP Live Podcast

No More ‘LPG Charges’ On Your Food Bill: CCPA Issues Warning To Restaurants

Oil Back Above $100: West Asia Tensions Trigger Fresh Price Surge

India Has Enough Fuel For 60 Days, Govt Calls Shortage Claims ‘Misinformation’

Meta Lays Off 700 Employees Hours After Rolling Out Stock Rewards For Leaders

AI Scams Are Rising: How To Verify Investment Platforms Before You Invest

Sports News

IPL 2026 Phase 2 Schedule Announced By BCCI: 50 Matches Across 12 Cities Revealed

BCCI Faces Backlash For Snubbing Traditional Test Venues In Border-Gavaskar Trophy

IPL 2026: BCCI Warns Captains, Enforces Stricter Catching Guidelines

Faf Du Plessis Backs ‘Villain’ Gautam Gambhir, Credits Him For KKR’s Success

Jacob Bethell Recalls T20 WC Semi-Final Knock vs India: 'Heard A Few RCB Chants'

Ex-IPL Chairman Lalit Modi Launches Scathing Attack On Sanjiv Goenka, Calls Him A 'Clown'

IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad Confirms CSK Opening Pair, U-19 World Cup Star Demoted

Setback For RCB's Nuwan Thushara As SLC Denies NOC For IPL 2026: Report

Saina Nehwal Opens Up On Marriage, Reconciliation & Gender Equality

India Hosts Australia, Sri Lanka & More As BCCI Unveils Packed 2026-27 Home Season

Yograj Singh Lashes Out At Abhishek Sharma , Shubman Gill, Blames Reels For Distraction

'I Didn't Want To Live': Ex-India Player's Shocking Confession

Sourav Ganguly Settles 'GOAT Debate', Names India's Greatest-Ever Captain

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