Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationResultsUP Board Result 2026 Anytime Soon: Big Update for Students, Direct Link to Check Marksheet

UP Board Result 2026 Anytime Soon: Big Update for Students, Direct Link to Check Marksheet

UP Board Result 2026 expected soon. Check Class 10, 12 result date, direct link, steps to download marksheet and latest UPMSP updates here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 01:41 PM (IST)

UP Board Result 2026 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is nearing the final stage of preparing the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results for 2026. With the evaluation of answer sheets almost complete, the board is expected to announce the result date shortly on its official website. 

This year, the board ensured that the evaluation process was carried out efficiently by appointing a large number of examiners across various centres. As a result, the checking work has progressed on schedule, bringing the declaration of results closer. 

UP Board Result 2026 Date: When Will UPMSP Declare Class 10, 12 Results 

According to recent updates, the evaluation of answer sheets is likely to be completed by April 1, 2026. Once the checking process ends, the board usually takes around 15 to 20 days to compile and finalise the results. 

Based on this timeline, the UP-Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are expected to be declared in the third or fourth week of April 2026. Last year, the results were announced on April 25 at 12:30 PM, and a similar schedule is anticipated for this year as well. Both results are likely to be released together, most probably in the afternoon. 

“Another source familiar with the process, speculate that the UP-Board Result 2026 is likely to be announced on or before April 26, 2026, if the post-evaluation formalities are complete. 

How to Download UP Board Marksheet 2026 Step-by-Step 

Step 1: Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for UP Board Class 10 Result 2026 or Class 12 Result 2026 

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the required field 

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen 

Step 5: Click on the Submit button 

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen 

Step 7: Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference 

Evaluation Process Nearing Completion 

The answer sheet checking process has been conducted across multiple centres with the help of thousands of examiners. This large-scale effort has ensured that the evaluation is completed within the expected timeframe. 

As per the latest information, most of the assessment work has already been finished, and the board is now moving towards the final stages of compiling and verifying the results before making an official announcement. 

Previous Year Trends and Announcement Pattern 

UPMSP has consistently followed a pattern of declaring both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day. In the previous academic year, the results were released on April 25 at 12:30 PM. 

Following this trend, it is expected that the board will once again announce both High School and Intermediate results together. The declaration is likely to take place in the afternoon, maintaining consistency with previous years. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 25 Mar 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UP Board Result 2026 UP Board Result 2026 Date UP Board Clas 10 Result 2026 UP Board Class 12 Result 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Results
UP Board Result 2026 Anytime Soon: Big Update for Students, Direct Link to Check Marksheet
UP Board Result 2026 Anytime Soon: Big Update for Students, Direct Link to Check Marksheet
Results
MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2026: RSKMP Scorecards At rskmp.in, Previous Year Trends, Pass Percentage & Key Updates
MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2026: RSKMP Scorecards At rskmp.in, Previous Year Trends, Pass Percentage & Key Updates
Results
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 OUT Today: RSKMP Declares Results At 1 PM, Direct Link to Check at rskmp.in
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 OUT Today: RSKMP Declares Results At 1 PM, Direct Link to Check at rskmp.in
Results
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 Declared: Over 97% Pass | Check Rajasthan Board Results On Shala Darpan Link
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 Declared: Over 97% Pass | Check Rajasthan Board Results On Shala Darpan Link
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Iran Strikes Back as US and Israel Suffer Heavy Losses in Escalating Conflict
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Cancels Kerala Visit After Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized
Breaking: Government Clarifies No Change in LPG Booking Rules, Debunks False Reports
Breaking: Israel Declares Plan to Occupy Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Conflict with Hezbollah
Tensions Spike: Iran Rejects US Deal as Missile Strikes and Gulf Unrest Intensify
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Why Assam’s 2026 Election Is Not Just Another Poll
Opinion
Embed widget