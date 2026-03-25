UP Board Result 2026 Anytime Soon: Big Update for Students, Direct Link to Check Marksheet

UP Board Result 2026 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is nearing the final stage of preparing the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results for 2026. With the evaluation of answer sheets almost complete, the board is expected to announce the result date shortly on its official website.

This year, the board ensured that the evaluation process was carried out efficiently by appointing a large number of examiners across various centres. As a result, the checking work has progressed on schedule, bringing the declaration of results closer.

UP Board Result 2026 Date: When Will UPMSP Declare Class 10, 12 Results

According to recent updates, the evaluation of answer sheets is likely to be completed by April 1, 2026. Once the checking process ends, the board usually takes around 15 to 20 days to compile and finalise the results.

Based on this timeline, the UP-Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are expected to be declared in the third or fourth week of April 2026. Last year, the results were announced on April 25 at 12:30 PM, and a similar schedule is anticipated for this year as well. Both results are likely to be released together, most probably in the afternoon.

“Another source familiar with the process, speculate that the UP-Board Result 2026 is likely to be announced on or before April 26, 2026, if the post-evaluation formalities are complete.

How to Download UP Board Marksheet 2026 Step-by-Step

Step 1: Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for UP Board Class 10 Result 2026 or Class 12 Result 2026

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the required field

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen

Step 5: Click on the Submit button

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference

Evaluation Process Nearing Completion

The answer sheet checking process has been conducted across multiple centres with the help of thousands of examiners. This large-scale effort has ensured that the evaluation is completed within the expected timeframe.

As per the latest information, most of the assessment work has already been finished, and the board is now moving towards the final stages of compiling and verifying the results before making an official announcement.

Previous Year Trends and Announcement Pattern

UPMSP has consistently followed a pattern of declaring both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day. In the previous academic year, the results were released on April 25 at 12:30 PM.

Following this trend, it is expected that the board will once again announce both High School and Intermediate results together. The declaration is likely to take place in the afternoon, maintaining consistency with previous years.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI