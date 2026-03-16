UP Special Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Government has announced a major opportunity for individuals aspiring to work as special educators for children with disabilities. Candidates who have qualified CTET or TET and wish to pursue a career as a special educator can apply for the newly announced posts.

The Office of the Director of Basic Education, Lucknow has released the notification for UP Special Educator Recruitment 2026. The recruitment process has been initiated in accordance with directions issued by the Supreme Court of India.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 58 special teacher posts will be filled under the Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Uttar Pradesh. The recruitment is specifically intended for candidates who are already working as special teachers on a contractual or daily-wage basis in various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

UP Special Educator Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria for Applicants

To apply for these posts, candidates must fulfil certain eligibility conditions. Applicants should possess a degree in Special Education recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI). In addition, they must have qualified either the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) or the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

Candidates must also be currently working as a special teacher on a contractual or daily-wage basis in any district of Uttar Pradesh. A valid CRR number registered with the Rehabilitation Council of India is also mandatory for applicants.

UP Special Educator Recruitment 2026: Important Dates and Application Process

The notification for the recruitment was issued on 12 March 2026. Interested candidates can submit their applications until 26 March 2026, noon.

Applications must be submitted via email to upssale2026@gmail.com. The authorities have clarified that applications received after the deadline will not be accepted.

UP Special Educator Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the Candidate Registration section on the homepage.

Step 3: Find and click on the application link for the UPSSSC Special Teacher post.

Step 4: Carefully read the instructions and details provided before starting the registration process.

Step 5: Click on the online registration option and enter the required information to complete your registration.

Step 6: Log in to the application portal and fill in the UP Special Teacher Application Form 2026. Review all the details carefully before proceeding.

Step 7: Upload the required documents, including your recent photograph and signature.

Step 8: Pay the applicable application fee, submit the form, and download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

UP Special Educator Recruitment 2026: Key Highlights

Exam Conducting Body: UPSSSC

Official Website: upsssc.gov.in

Post: Special Teacher

Total Vacancies: 58

Notification Date: 13 March 2026

Application Mode: Online

Online Application Start Date: 6 April 2026

Last Date to Apply: 27 April 2026

Selection Process: Written Exam and Skill Test (Sign Language & Braille Script Competency)

Educational Qualification: Class 12 pass with Diploma in Special Education

Salary: ₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400 per month

UP Special Educator Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Trained Undergraduate Teachers (JTC Grade) for Mute and Deaf Schools: 24

Trained Craft (Music) Teachers (JTC Grade) – Junior Pay Scale for Schools for the Blind: 8

Trained Junior Graduate Teacher (JTC) – Junior Scale for Sparsh Schools for the Visually Impaired: 8

Trained Undergraduate Teachers (HTC Grade) for Physically Handicapped Schools – Primary Pay Scale: 4

Prayas Trained Undergraduate Teachers (JTC) – Junior Scale for Physically and Mentally Handicapped Schools: 2

Mamata Trained Undergraduate Teachers (JTC Grade) for Mentally Retarded Schools: 10

Trained Undergraduate Teachers (JTC) – Junior Pay Scale for Sparsh Schools for the Visually Impaired: 2

Total Vacancies: 58

UP Special Educator Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The recruitment will be conducted for contractual or daily-wage positions. Candidates will be required to submit their educational and professional documents as part of the selection process.

Initially, the submitted applications will be reviewed, followed by document verification. After verifying the documents, a final merit list of eligible candidates will be prepared.

Officials have stated that the entire recruitment process will be carried out in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court and the Basic Education Department.

Applicants have been advised to fill in accurate information in their application forms. Providing incorrect details could lead to rejection of the application and possible legal action.

This recruitment drive aims to address the growing need for trained teachers for children with special needs. For candidates who have cleared CTET or TET and are already working as special educators in Uttar Pradesh, this recruitment offers an important opportunity.

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