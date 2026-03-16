Himachal JBT Teacher Recruitment 2026: Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has begun the online registration process for Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) Recruitment 2026 from 16 March. Candidates interested in teaching positions in government primary schools across Himachal Pradesh can apply through the commission’s official website, hprca.in.

Candidates who wish to apply for the Junior Basic Teacher posts must complete their registration and submit all required documents within the given deadline. As per the official schedule, the last date to submit applications for the recruitment drive is April 6, 2026. Applicants are strongly advised to complete the process well in advance to avoid any last-minute technical difficulties.

The entire application process will be conducted online, allowing candidates from across the state to apply conveniently without submitting any physical documents.

Before starting the application, candidates should carefully read the eligibility requirements and instructions mentioned in the official notification. It is important to fill in all personal and academic details accurately, as any errors or inconsistencies could create problems during the verification stage.

After the application window closes, the commission will move forward with the next stages of the recruitment process, which may include examinations and evaluation procedures.

HPRCA JBT Teacher Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog aims to fill 600 vacancies for the post of Junior Basic Teacher (JBT).

Candidates selected through the process will be appointed in government primary schools across Himachal Pradesh in accordance with the recruitment rules set by the state government.

HPRCA JBT Teacher Recruitment 2026: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official HPRCA website at hprca.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for JBT Recruitment 2026 on the homepage.

Step 3: Complete the registration process by entering the required details.

Step 4: Log in and fill out the online application form, then upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the applicable application fee and submit your application.

Step 6: After submitting the form, download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference.

HPRCA JBT Teacher Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for these posts must meet the prescribed educational qualifications.

Applicants should have passed Class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks and hold a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) or a Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) qualification from a recognised institution. In addition, candidates must have cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by the relevant authority.

Alternatively, candidates who have completed a four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) programme may also apply. Those who possess a graduation degree along with a two-year D.El.Ed. qualification may also be eligible, depending on the recruitment rules.

HPRCA JBT Teacher Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The selection process for Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) posts includes several stages to evaluate whether candidates are suitable for teaching positions in government schools.

The first and most important stage is a written examination or computer-based test (CBT). This test is designed to assess candidates’ knowledge of subjects related to elementary education as well as their overall aptitude.

The examination usually includes questions on the following topics:

Child development and pedagogy

Language skills

Mathematics

Environmental studies

General awareness and reasoning ability

Candidates who achieve good scores in the written test will move to the next stage of the process, which is document verification. At this stage, the commission checks the authenticity of the certificates and documents submitted by the applicants, including educational qualifications and identity proof.

The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates’ performance in the written examination and the successful verification of their eligibility and documents.

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