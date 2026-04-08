UGC Update: No Aadhaar, No Scholarship, New Payment Rule You Can’t Ignore

UGC Scholarship Update: Students availing scholarships or fellowships need to act quickly, as the University Grants Commission (UGC) has rolled out a crucial update that directly impacts fund disbursal. Going forward, payments will only be processed to bank accounts that are linked with Aadhaar, making it essential for beneficiaries to complete this requirement without delay. Those who fail to comply may face interruptions in receiving their funds.

Aadhaar-Based Payment System Now Mandatory

Under the revised framework, UGC has mandated the use of the Aadhaar-Based Payment (ABP) system for all scholarship and fellowship disbursements. This system ensures that funds are directly credited to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. The move is part of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) initiative, aimed at enhancing transparency and ensuring that payments reach students securely and without intermediaries.

What Students Must Do Immediately

To continue receiving benefits, students are required to update their details on the Scholarship and Fellowship Management Portal (SFMP). The key step involves linking their Aadhaar number with their bank account and reflecting the same on the portal. Students who have not yet completed this process are advised to do so fast, as failure to update these details may lead to a pause in upcoming payments.

Scholarship Payment Deadline 2026: Key Dates to Remember

UGC has set a strict deadline of April 15, 2026, for completing Aadhaar linkage and updating records on the portal. Following this, nodal officers will verify and approve the submitted Aadhaar details by April 20, 2026. This timeline has been set to ensure smooth and timely disbursement of funds in the 2026–27 financial year. Missing these deadlines could result in delayed or withheld scholarship and fellowship payments.

Already Applied in Select Universities

The rule is not entirely new, as institutions such as Pondicherry University and Allahabad University have already enforced it. In particular, students receiving UGC-NET fellowships have been required to comply with Aadhaar linkage earlier. Now, the regulation is being extended across the country.

How to Complete the Update Process

Students can access a detailed, step-by-step guide on the SFMP portal to complete the update. The process is designed to be simple and user-friendly. In case of any confusion or technical issues, students can also reach out for help through the official support email provided on the portal.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI