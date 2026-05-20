The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGE TN) will announce the SSLC (Class 10) and HSC +1 (Class 11) results today, May 20, 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations can check and download their marks memo from the official websites at dge.tn.gov.in, or tnresults.nic.in.

After the results are declared, students will be able to view their scores and download the provisional marksheet by entering their registration number and date of birth.

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How to Download TN SSLC and HSE +1 Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official Tamil Nadu results website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on either the “SSLC Result 2026” or “HSE +1 Result 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your results.

Step 5: Download and save the marks memo for future reference.

How to Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 via SMS

Students can also receive their results through SMS by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type: TNBOARD10 <space> Date of Birth <space> Registration Number.

Step 3: Send the message to 9282232585.

Step 4: Your result details will be sent to your mobile number via SMS.

How to Check TN SSLC Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Students can also access their digital marksheet through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official website.

Step 2: Sign in using your registered mobile number.

Step 3: Search for “SSLC Result 2026 Tamil Nadu”.

Step 4: Enter the required login details.

Step 5: Download the digital marksheet instantly and save it for future use.

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TN SSLC Result 2026: Previous Years’ Pass Percentage Trends

The overall pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) examinations has changed over the past few years. In 2022, the pass percentage was recorded at 90.07 per cent. It increased significantly to 94.66 per cent in 2023.

In 2024, the overall pass percentage stood at 91.55 per cent, while it rose again to 93.80 per cent in 2025.

Tamil Nadu had also recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage in 2021, when examinations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

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