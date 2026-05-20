Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationTN SSLC Result 2026: Tamil Nadu Class 10, HSE +1 Results Shortly At tnresults.nic.in, Here's How To Check

TN SSLC Result 2026: Tamil Nadu Class 10, HSE +1 Results Shortly At tnresults.nic.in, Here's How To Check

TN SSLC Result 2026 and Tamil Nadu HSE +1 results will be declared today at tnresults.nic.in. Check direct link, marks memo and pass percentage updates.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 20 May 2026 09:02 AM (IST)

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGE TN) will announce the SSLC (Class 10) and HSC +1 (Class 11) results today, May 20, 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations can check and download their marks memo from the official websites at dge.tn.gov.in, or tnresults.nic.in.  

After the results are declared, students will be able to view their scores and download the provisional marksheet by entering their registration number and date of birth. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Extends Deadline For Class 12 Scanned Copies Of Answer Books: Check New Date

How to Download TN SSLC and HSE +1 Result 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official Tamil Nadu results website at dge.tn.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on either the “SSLC Result 2026” or “HSE +1 Result 2026” link. 

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields. 

Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your results. 

Step 5: Download and save the marks memo for future reference. 

How to Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 via SMS 

Students can also receive their results through SMS by following these steps: 

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone. 

Step 2: Type: TNBOARD10 <space> Date of Birth <space> Registration Number. 

Step 3: Send the message to 9282232585. 

Step 4: Your result details will be sent to your mobile number via SMS. 

How to Check TN SSLC Result 2026 on DigiLocker 

Students can also access their digital marksheet through DigiLocker by following these steps: 

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official website. 

Step 2: Sign in using your registered mobile number. 

Step 3: Search for “SSLC Result 2026 Tamil Nadu”. 

Step 4: Enter the required login details. 

Step 5: Download the digital marksheet instantly and save it for future use. 

ALSO READ: SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 7,150 Posts, Check Eligibility And Exam Details

TN SSLC Result 2026: Previous Years’ Pass Percentage Trends 

The overall pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) examinations has changed over the past few years. In 2022, the pass percentage was recorded at 90.07 per cent. It increased significantly to 94.66 per cent in 2023. 

In 2024, the overall pass percentage stood at 91.55 per cent, while it rose again to 93.80 per cent in 2025. 

Tamil Nadu had also recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage in 2021, when examinations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 20 May 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News TN SSLC Result 2026 Tamil Nadu HSE +1 Result Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2026 TN HSE +1 Result 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
TN SSLC 10th Result 2026 Declared: Tamil Nadu 10th Result OUT At tnresults.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here
TN SSLC 10th Result 2026 Declared: Tamil Nadu 10th Result OUT At tnresults.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here
Education
TN SSLC Result 2026: Tamil Nadu Class 10, HSE +1 Results Shortly At tnresults.nic.in, Here's How To Check
TN SSLC Result 2026: Tamil Nadu Class 10, HSE +1 Results Shortly At tnresults.nic.in, Here's How To Check
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today May 20, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today May 20, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
NTA Rolls Out Reforms To Strengthen Integrity After NEET Paper Leak: What Are They?
NTA Rolls Out Reforms To Strengthen Integrity After NEET Paper Leak: What Are They?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump Holds Emergency Situation Room Meeting On Iran
Breaking News: Putin Reaches China For Crucial Two-Day Visit
Breaking: Model Tusha Sharma Death Mystery Deepens After Shocking Claims by Mother-in-Law
Breaking: Bastar Will See Massive Development Push, Says Amit Shah in Jagdalpur
Breaking: New CCTV Twist Deepens Mystery in Model Trishah Sharma Death Case in Bhopal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
Human Security In Ruins: The Iran-US Conflict And Its Catastrophic Toll On Civilian Life
Opinion
Embed widget