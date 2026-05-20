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School Assembly News Headlines Today May 20, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, May 20, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- ‘Glorifying Rajiv Gandhi’s Killers’: BJP Attacks Vijay Over Mullivaikkal Post
- ‘Right To Protest Doesn’t Mean Creating Problems’: SC On Navi Mumbai Airport Renaming Plea
- Delhi Court Denies Umar Khalid Interim Bail To Take Care Of His Ailing Mother
- Delhi-NCR Reimposes GRAP Stage-I Measures As AQI Enters ‘Poor’ Category
- Delhi Chemists To Go On Strike On May 20; Residents Urged To Stock Up On Essential Medicines
- BHU MA History Exam Question On ‘Brahmanical Patriarchy’ Triggers Outrage
- ‘Self-Styled Pushpa Ran Away’: Suvendu Adhikari Mocks TMC Candidate’s Falta Exit
- ‘Economic Storm Is Coming’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre Over Fuel Price Hike, PM Modi’s Foreign Visits
- TMC's Sayoni Ghosh Reacts To BJP Leader’s Bounty Remark, Seeks Action From PM Modi
- Delhi-NCR Transporters Announce 3-Day ‘Chakka Jam’ From May 21
- NTA Rolls Out Reforms To Strengthen Integrity After NEET Paper Leak: What Are They?
- CBSE Extends Deadline For Class 12 Scanned Copies Of Answer Books: Check New Date
- 'Democracy, Rule Of Law Make Us Natural Partners': PM Modi After 3rd India-Nordic Summit
- ‘Belt Missing From Autopsy Examination’ Raises Fresh Doubts In Twisha Sharma Death Probe
- Eradicated Naxalism From India Before March 31 Deadline: Amit Shah
- Dowry, Schizophrenia And Pregnancy Termination: Ugly Blame Game In Twisha Sharma Case
- ‘Our Constitution Guarantees Freedom’: Rahul Gandhi On Norway Journalist Row
- Ghaziabad Shock: Viral Video Shows Rape Accused Carried On Shoulders After Bail Release
- West Bengal Revises OBC List After HC Order, 66 Communities Get Quota Back
- KMC Sends Notices To Properties Linked To Abhishek Banerjee Over Building Plan Scrutiny
- Manipur CM Vows All-Out Efforts To Trace Missing Men, Restore Peace In Hill Areas
- IMD Issues Orange Alert In Delhi As Heatwave Pushes Temperatures Beyond 45°C
International News
- Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Another Big Hit’ Hours After Tehran Threatens ‘New Tools And Methods’
- US Clears $198.2 Million Apache Helicopter Support Deal For India
- Putin To Attend BRICS Summit In New Delhi On September 12–13
- Lahore Restores Pre-Partition Names: Islampura Becomes Krishnanagar Again
- ‘I Am Not Foreign Spy’: Norwegian Journalist Defends Herself After Questioning PM Modi
- Iran War: Why Has Trump Put The Blame On The Kurds?
- China’s Zero-Tariff Push Opens New Trade Window For African Economies
- Delhi Parking Row Turns Violent, Man Suffers Ear Bite Injury In Vivek Vihar Clash
- Questions Raised Over Boeing 787 Dreamliner Fuel Switches; DGCA To Conduct Independent Probe In US
- UNICEF Flags ‘Alarming’ Decline In German Children’s Education Outcomes
- Trump Speaks With Israeli PM Netanyahu, West Asia Tensions On Agenda
- Indian National Killed, Three Injured In Drone Attack In Russia's Moscow
- Youngest Mayor Of Indian Origin In UK Creates History
Business News
- India’s Forex Anxiety And The Illusion Of Self-Reliance
- Gold Silver Rate Today (May 19): Prices Rise Across Major Cities; Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
- Haryana Moves To Curb Petrol Diesel Fleets, Pushes EV Adoption
- Maruti Suzuki New Cars Testing: New Brezza, Baleno And Electric MPV
- Why India’s Fuel Price Hike Is Smaller Than Most Countries Despite Oil Crisis
- Dalal Street Ends In Red As Sensex Falls Over 110 Points, Nifty Tests 23,700
- Piyush Goyal Sets $2 Trillion Export Goal As India Pushes Global Trade Deals
- Urban Indian Women Spend More Time On Entertainment, Shopping Apps Than Men
Sports News
- 6 Wickets In 6 Balls! Unbelievable Cricket Record Still Unmatched Worldwide
- IPL 2026 Playoffs: Will Rajasthan Royals Be Eliminated If They Lose To LSG? All You Need To Know
- Sanjiv Goenka Stands Up To Honour Teenage Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - See Pictures
- Captain Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryvanshi's 93 Keeps RR In Playoff Race With 7-Wicket Win Over LSG
- Rishabh Pant's Bizarre Behaviour At Toss; Dodges Question On Missing Mohammed Shami
- Virat Kohli Reported As Highest Grossing Player In IPL History At Rs 230 Crore; Dhoni Follows
- 7 GT Players Storm India Squad For Afghanistan Series, Ending MI's Dressing Room Dominance
- RR vs LSG Live Toss And Confirmed Playing 11: Critical Team Changes And Line-Ups From Jaipur
- Why Ravindra Jadeja And Riyan Parag Missing From RR vs LSG Today? Here's New Captain Of RR
- Who Are Harsh Dubey And Gurnoor Brar? India's Uncapped World Cup 2027 Prospects
- BCCI Drops Rishabh Pant From ODI Squad For Afghanistan Series, Takes Away Test Vice-Captaincy
- Why BCCI Left Jasprit Bumrah Out Of Test, ODI Squad For India vs Afghanistan Series
- Mumbai Indians Face Wooden Spoon As Two Stars Including A 'Century Maker' Ruled Out
- BCCI Announces India Test, ODI Squad For Afghanistan Series: No Bumrah! - Check Squad
- Ishan Kishan Rubs Salt Into CSK's Wounds With Savage Post-Match Upload
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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