TN SSLC Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has declared the SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 20, at 9:30 am. Students can access and download their provisional marksheets through the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in, and umang.gov.in.

To avoid heavy traffic on official websites, students are advised to access their results through DigiLocker and UMANG as well. The TN SSLC examinations were held from March 11 to April 6, 2026, at various examination centres across the state, with more than 8 lakh students appearing for the exams.

Direct Link To Check Marksheet - Via Official Website

Direct Link To Check Marksheet - Via DigiLocker

Direct Link To Check Marksheet - Via UMANG





How to Check TN SSLC Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit the official Tamil Nadu results website at tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “TN SSLC Result 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your results.

Step 5: Download and save a copy of the provisional marksheet for future reference.

ALSO READ: TN SSLC Result 2026: Tamil Nadu Class 10, HSE +1 Results Shortly At tnresults.nic.in, Here's How To Check

TN Class 10 SSLC Results 2026: Pass Percentage Trends Over the Years

Tamil Nadu recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.80 per cent in the SSLC examinations last year. This was higher than 91.55 per cent in 2024 and 91.39 per cent in 2023. In 2022, the overall pass percentage stood at 90.07 per cent.

The state had also achieved a 100 per cent pass percentage in both 2020 and 2021, when examinations were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and alternative evaluation methods were used.

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