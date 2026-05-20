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HomeEducationTN SSLC 10th Result 2026 Declared: Tamil Nadu 10th Result OUT At tnresults.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here

TN SSLC 10th Result 2026 Declared: Tamil Nadu 10th Result OUT At tnresults.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here

TN SSLC 10th Result 2026 has been declared at tnresults.nic.in. Check Tamil Nadu Class 10 marksheet download link, pass percentage and latest updates.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 20 May 2026 09:45 AM (IST)

TN SSLC Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has declared the SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 20, at 9:30 am. Students can access and download their provisional marksheets through the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in, and umang.gov.in. 

To avoid heavy traffic on official websites, students are advised to access their results through DigiLocker and UMANG as well. The TN SSLC examinations were held from March 11 to April 6, 2026, at various examination centres across the state, with more than 8 lakh students appearing for the exams. 

Direct Link To Check Marksheet - Via Official Website 

Direct Link To Check Marksheet - Via DigiLocker 

Direct Link To Check Marksheet - Via UMANG 


TN SSLC 10th Result 2026 Declared: Tamil Nadu 10th Result OUT At tnresults.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here

How to Check TN SSLC Result 2026 Online 

Step 1: Visit the official Tamil Nadu results website at tnresults.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “TN SSLC Result 2026” link. 

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields. 

Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your results. 

Step 5: Download and save a copy of the provisional marksheet for future reference. 

ALSO READ: TN SSLC Result 2026: Tamil Nadu Class 10, HSE +1 Results Shortly At tnresults.nic.in, Here's How To Check

TN Class 10 SSLC Results 2026: Pass Percentage Trends Over the Years 

Tamil Nadu recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.80 per cent in the SSLC examinations last year. This was higher than 91.55 per cent in 2024 and 91.39 per cent in 2023. In 2022, the overall pass percentage stood at 90.07 per cent. 

The state had also achieved a 100 per cent pass percentage in both 2020 and 2021, when examinations were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and alternative evaluation methods were used.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 May 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2026 TN SSLC 10th Result 2026
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