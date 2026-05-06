Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Results 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGE TN) is set to release the much-awaited Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 12 (HSC +2) public exam results shortly. Once officially announced during a press conference, students will be able to access and download their marks memo through the official portals, including dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

As per recent reports, the Tamil Nadu HSE +2 results are likely to be declared on May 8, 2026, while the SSLC results are expected around May 20, 2026. However, the board has not yet confirmed the exact schedule, and students are advised to stay tuned for the official announcement.

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Official Websites to Check Tamil Nadu Board Results 2026

Students can check their results using the following official websites once the links are activated:

dge.tn.gov.in/results.html

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

apply1.tndge.org/dge-result

These portals will host the marks memo for both SSLC and HSC +2 examinations.

How to Download TN SSLC, HSC +2 Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to access their results online:

Step 1: Visit dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the relevant result link for SSLC or HSC +2

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result

Step 5: Download and save the marks memo for future use

How to Check TN HSE +2 Result 2026 via SMS

Students can also check their results offline using SMS:

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type: TNBOARD12REGNO, DATE OF BIRTH

Step 3: Send it to 09282232585 or +919282232585

Step 4: The result will be sent to your mobile number via SMS

With the result announcement expected soon, students should keep their login details ready and regularly check official sources for updates.

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TN SSLC, HSC +2 Result 2026: Previous Year Trends

Looking at the past few years, Tamil Nadu board results have consistently been announced in May, except during pandemic-related disruptions. Here’s a quick look at recent timelines:

2025 → SSLC: May 16 at 9:00 am | HSC +2: May 8

2024 → SSLC: May 10 at 9:30 am | HSC +2: May 6

2023 → SSLC: May 19 at 10:00 am | HSC +2: May 8

2022 → SSLC: June 20 | HSC +2: June 20

2021 → SSLC: August 23 | HSC +2: July 19

This trend suggests that results are typically released in early to mid-May under normal conditions.

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