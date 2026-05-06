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HomeEducationTN SSLC, HSC +2 Result 2026: Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Results To Be Declared Soon, Know How To Check

TN SSLC, HSC +2 Result 2026: Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Results To Be Declared Soon, Know How To Check

TN SSLC, HSC +2 Result 2026 expected soon. Check Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th result dates, direct link, steps and SMS option here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 06 May 2026 02:19 PM (IST)

Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Results 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGE TN) is set to release the much-awaited Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 12 (HSC +2) public exam results shortly. Once officially announced during a press conference, students will be able to access and download their marks memo through the official portals, including dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. 

As per recent reports, the Tamil Nadu HSE +2 results are likely to be declared on May 8, 2026, while the SSLC results are expected around May 20, 2026. However, the board has not yet confirmed the exact schedule, and students are advised to stay tuned for the official announcement. 

ALSO READ: JAC 12th Result 2026 To Be Out Anytime Soon At jacresults.com, Here's How To Check

Official Websites to Check Tamil Nadu Board Results 2026 

Students can check their results using the following official websites once the links are activated: 

  • dge.tn.gov.in/results.html 
  • tnresults.nic.in 
  • dge1.tn.nic.in 
  • dge2.tn.nic.in 
  • apply1.tndge.org/dge-result 

These portals will host the marks memo for both SSLC and HSC +2 examinations. 

How to Download TN SSLC, HSC +2 Result 2026 

Students can follow these steps to access their results online: 

Step 1: Visit dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the relevant result link for SSLC or HSC +2 

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth 

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result 

Step 5: Download and save the marks memo for future use 

How to Check TN HSE +2 Result 2026 via SMS 

Students can also check their results offline using SMS: 

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone 

Step 2: Type: TNBOARD12REGNO, DATE OF BIRTH 

Step 3:  Send it to 09282232585 or +919282232585 

Step 4: The result will be sent to your mobile number via SMS 

With the result announcement expected soon, students should keep their login details ready and regularly check official sources for updates. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 2nd Board Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Phase 2 Hall Ticket At cbse.gov.in, Direct Link

TN SSLC, HSC +2 Result 2026: Previous Year Trends 

Looking at the past few years, Tamil Nadu board results have consistently been announced in May, except during pandemic-related disruptions. Here’s a quick look at recent timelines: 

  • 2025 → SSLC: May 16 at 9:00 am | HSC +2: May 8 
  • 2024 → SSLC: May 10 at 9:30 am | HSC +2: May 6 
  • 2023 → SSLC: May 19 at 10:00 am | HSC +2: May 8 
  • 2022 → SSLC: June 20 | HSC +2: June 20 
  • 2021 → SSLC: August 23 | HSC +2: July 19 

This trend suggests that results are typically released in early to mid-May under normal conditions.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 06 May 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News TN SSLC Result 2026 TN HSC Result 2026 Tamil Nadu Board Result 2026
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