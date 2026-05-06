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HomeEducationJAC 12th Result 2026 To Be Out Anytime Soon At jacresults.com, Here's How To Check

JAC 12th Result 2026 To Be Out Anytime Soon At jacresults.com, Here's How To Check

JAC 12th Result 2026 expected soon at jacresults.com. Check Jharkhand Board Inter results, steps, passing marks and DigiLocker details here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 06 May 2026 01:27 PM (IST)

JAC 12th Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council is likely to announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026 very soon, with official updates indicating that the declaration is expected in early May. Students from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be able to check their scores online once the results are released on the official websites at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. 

Candidates can access their provisional marksheets by entering their Roll Code and Roll Number. The board has also enabled DigiLocker access, allowing students to download digitally verified marksheets that can be used for immediate admission purposes. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 2nd Board Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Phase 2 Hall Ticket At cbse.gov.in, Direct Link

Where to Check JAC 12th Result 2026 Online 

Students can check their Jharkhand Board Class 12 results through the following official websites: 

  • jacresults.com 
  • jac.jharkhand.gov.in 
  • jharresults.nic.in 

These platforms will host the result links for all three streams, ensuring easy access for candidates across the state. 

How to Check JAC 12th Result 2026 via DigiLocker 

Students who prefer accessing their results digitally can use DigiLocker by following these steps: 

Step 1: Visit results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker mobile app 

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar credentials 

Step 3: Navigate to the ‘Education’ or ‘Results’ section 

Step 4: Select Jharkhand Academic Council from the available boards 

Step 5: Click on ‘Class 12 Result 2026’ 

Step 6: Enter your roll number and required details 

Step 7: Submit to view your marksheet 

Step 8: Download and save the digital copy 

Note: The DigiLocker facility ensures students have quick and secure access to their official documents. 

How to Check Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026 Online 

Step 1: Visit the official website at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the relevant link for JAC Intermediate Result 2026 

Step 3: Enter Roll Code and Roll Number 

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result 

Step 5: Download the marksheet PDF for future use 

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: Expected Date, Direct Link, & Easy Ways to Check Scores

Important Details and Passing Criteria 

The Class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 3 to February 23, 2026. As per board guidelines, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject, including both theory and practical components, along with the overall aggregate to pass. 

With results expected shortly, students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check official websites for updates. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 06 May 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News JAC 12th Result 2026 Jharkhand Board Inter Results JAC Intermediate Result 2026 Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026
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