The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially released the admit cards for the Class 10 Phase 2 board exams 2026. Students who have registered for the second phase can now access their hall tickets through the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

The upcoming examination window is scheduled from May 15 to May 21, offering a second opportunity to candidates who were either unable to appear earlier or are aiming to enhance their marks in selected subjects. This initiative continues CBSE’s effort to provide flexibility and improve student outcomes.

Direct Link To Download - CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Class 10 Admit Card

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026: Key Details

The second phase of the Class 10 board exams will be conducted in a single shift each day, as per the subject-wise schedule released by the board. Admit cards have been made available for all eligible candidates, including both regular and private students.

Regular students will receive their admit cards through their respective schools using the Pariksha Sangam portal. Meanwhile, private candidates can directly download their hall tickets online through the official CBSE platforms.

Here’s a quick overview:

Board Name: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Exam Name: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 / Phase 2

Exam Dates: May 15 to May 21, 2026

Admit Card Status: Released

Official Websites: cbse.gov.in, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in, cbseit.in

How to Download CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Pariksha Sangam” section

Step 3: Select “Continue” and then choose “Schools (Ganga)”

Step 4: Go to the “Pre-Exam Activities” section

Step 5: Click on “Admit card for CBSE Phase 2 exams 2026”

Step 6: Enter the required login credentials

Step 7: Download and print the hall ticket for future use

Note: It is important to verify all details mentioned on the admit card, including name, roll number, exam centre, and subject list.

Second Chance for Students to Improve Scores

The Phase 2 board exams serve as a valuable opportunity for students looking to improve their performance or those who missed the main examination earlier this year. By allowing candidates to reappear in selected subjects, CBSE aims to reduce academic pressure and provide a fair chance at better results.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards safe and carry them to the examination centre on all exam days, as entry will not be permitted without a valid hall ticket.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI