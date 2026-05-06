Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCBSE Class 10 2nd Board Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Phase 2 Hall Ticket At cbse.gov.in, Direct Link

CBSE Class 10 2nd Board Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Phase 2 Hall Ticket At cbse.gov.in, Direct Link

CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 admit card 2026 out at cbse.gov.in. Download hall ticket, check exam dates May 15–21 and important instructions here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 06 May 2026 10:21 AM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially released the admit cards for the Class 10 Phase 2 board exams 2026. Students who have registered for the second phase can now access their hall tickets through the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. 

The upcoming examination window is scheduled from May 15 to May 21, offering a second opportunity to candidates who were either unable to appear earlier or are aiming to enhance their marks in selected subjects. This initiative continues CBSE’s effort to provide flexibility and improve student outcomes.

Direct Link To Download - CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Class 10 Admit Card

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026: Key Details 

The second phase of the Class 10 board exams will be conducted in a single shift each day, as per the subject-wise schedule released by the board. Admit cards have been made available for all eligible candidates, including both regular and private students. 

Regular students will receive their admit cards through their respective schools using the Pariksha Sangam portal. Meanwhile, private candidates can directly download their hall tickets online through the official CBSE platforms. 

Here’s a quick overview: 

  • Board Name: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 
  • Exam Name: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 / Phase 2 
  • Exam Dates: May 15 to May 21, 2026 
  • Admit Card Status: Released 
  • Official Websites: cbse.gov.in, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in, cbseit.in 

How to Download CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Admit Card 

Step 1: Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the “Pariksha Sangam” section 

Step 3: Select “Continue” and then choose “Schools (Ganga)” 

Step 4: Go to the “Pre-Exam Activities” section 

Step 5: Click on “Admit card for CBSE Phase 2 exams 2026” 

Step 6: Enter the required login credentials 

Step 7: Download and print the hall ticket for future use 

Note: It is important to verify all details mentioned on the admit card, including name, roll number, exam centre, and subject list. 

Second Chance for Students to Improve Scores 

The Phase 2 board exams serve as a valuable opportunity for students looking to improve their performance or those who missed the main examination earlier this year. By allowing candidates to reappear in selected subjects, CBSE aims to reduce academic pressure and provide a fair chance at better results. 

Students are advised to keep their admit cards safe and carry them to the examination centre on all exam days, as entry will not be permitted without a valid hall ticket. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 06 May 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
CBSE Class 10 2nd Board Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Phase 2 Hall Ticket At cbse.gov.in, Direct Link
CBSE Class 10 2nd Board Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Phase 2 Hall Ticket At cbse.gov.in, Direct Link
Education
Delhi Govt Boosts Teachers’ Pay: Vocational, Samagra Salaries Raised Up To ₹38,100
Delhi Govt Boosts Teachers’ Pay: Vocational, Samagra Salaries Raised Up To ₹38,100
Education
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: GSEB SSC Toppers Names, Ranks & Pass Percentage Here
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: GSEB SSC Toppers Names, Ranks & Pass Percentage Here
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today May 6, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today May 6, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Donald Trump pauses Hormuz mission as Iran talks near deal
West Bengal Election: बर्तन मांजने वाली ने TMC को धूल चटाई! Kalita Majhi के घर पहुंचा ABPLIVE
West Bengal Election: अमित शाह-सुवेंदु की जोड़ी ने बिछाया हार का ऐसा जाल कि ममता हो गईं बेहाल !
POLITICAL UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari emerges as key face in Bengal CM race
GLOBAL REACTION: International media highlights BJP’s historic Bengal victory
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Law And Order Decline, Muslim Vote Assumptions: TMC’s Setback Explained
Opinion
Embed widget