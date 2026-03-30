PM Modi Praises Prayoga’s Anveshana For Boosting School Research & Innovation

Bengaluru: The flagship Anveshana programme of Bengaluru-based Prayoga Institute of Education Research has won praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who highlighted it as a "model initiative" for making scientific research accessible to school students across backgrounds.

Commending the programme during his radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi underscored the importance of practice-led and experiential learning in building scientific temper among students.

"Practice makes a man perfect. More practice leads to more knowledge. Bengaluru-based Prayoga’s unique education initiative focuses on research and the popularisation of science at the school level," he said.

"The initiative, Anveshana, engages students from classes 9 to 12 in areas such as chemistry, earth sciences, and wellness, providing opportunities for innovation," he added.

He further said the initiative offers students hands-on research experience and a platform to publish their work.

"Prayoga’s initiative is commendable as it helps students connect with science and provides opportunities to demonstrate learning practically. When students do something on their own, curiosity develops naturally. Who knows, someone from such initiatives could go on to become a great scientist in the future," he said.

Modi’s recognition brings national attention to Anveshana’s research-based pedagogy, which enables school students to engage in scientific inquiry beyond conventional classroom learning.

According to a statement, the programme allows students from classes 9 to 12 to work under the mentorship of experienced scientists, providing access to laboratory infrastructure and real-world scientific challenges.

Launched in 2022, Anveshana has supported multiple student-led research projects across disciplines, several of which have been published in internationally recognised peer-reviewed journals.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Prayoga founder and chief mentor Dr H S Nagaraja said the initiative currently reaches over 12,000 government school students, offering hands-on learning opportunities free of cost.

"At Prayoga, we focus on enabling over 12,000 government school students to learn science through experiential methods. These opportunities, once inaccessible at the school level, are now available free of cost, ensuring that access to quality learning and research is not limited by background," he said.

Highlighting the programme’s grassroots impact, the statement said four rural students from Karnataka were recently recognised for their research in green chemistry.

The students developed a sustainable method for synthesising copper oxide nanoparticles using plant-based extracts, with potential applications in water purification.

Their work has been published in an international peer-reviewed journal, and they were felicitated by the state government.

Prayoga Institute of Education Research, based in Bengaluru, works at the grassroots level to strengthen science education and nurture future researchers through research-driven initiatives.

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