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HomeEducationNTA Tells Supreme Court It Has Introduced Major Security Reforms After NEET-UG Paper Leak Row

NTA Tells Supreme Court It Has Introduced Major Security Reforms After NEET-UG Paper Leak Row

NTA informs Supreme Court about major exam security reforms after NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

By : ANI | Updated at : 29 May 2026 02:34 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed the Supreme Court that it has undertaken wide-ranging structural and security reforms following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy and the subsequent cancellation of the examination. 

The matter pertains to pleas filed by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and the United Doctors Front (UDF), which have sought a structural overhaul of the examination body over alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026. 

In its affidavit, the NTA stated that a High-Powered Steering Committee (HPSC), in a meeting held on April 17, 2026, reviewed preparations for NEET-UG 2026 and recommended extensive pre-exam, during-exam and post-exam safeguards. These included mandatory CCTV checks and preservation of footage for at least 90 days, mock drills at examination centres, weather-based contingency planning, verification of power backup systems, emergency medical facilities, and detailed inspections of centres in the week preceding the examination. 

ALSO READ: NEET Fee Refund Deadline Extended Till June 22 Amid Re-Exam Process

The committee also recommended post-examination forensic analysis of CCTV footage to detect anomalies and irregular conduct that may not be identifiable in real time. 

The affidavit further stated that the HPSC will reconvene after the conduct of NEET-UG 2026 to deliberate, in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, whether future NEET examinations should be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode or continue in Pen-and-Paper Test (PPT) mode. 

The NTA also informed the Court that several recommendations of the High-Level Committee of Experts (HLCE) have already been implemented or are at an advanced stage of implementation. 

As part of the restructuring process, 16 new senior posts have been created within the NTA, including Director and Joint Director-level positions. Two Joint Secretary-level officers have been designated as Additional Director Generals to supervise technology operations and test security, respectively. A Secretary-level officer was also appointed as Director General of the NTA in March 2026. 

The agency further stated that domain experts from institutions such as IITs, UGC, CBSE, KVS, and IGNOU have been engaged to strengthen examination management and security mechanisms. 

ALSO READ: NEET Uncertainty Drives Surge In Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA Registrations Cross 2.5 Lakh

On institutional coordination, the NTA said that State-Level Coordination Committees (SLCCs) and District-Level Coordination Committees (DLCCs) have been constituted across the country to ensure the secure conduct of examinations. 

According to the affidavit, 18 SLCCs and 621 DLCCs had been operationalised by the time NEET-UG 2026 was conducted on May 3, 2026. These committees include officials from the administration, police, intelligence agencies, NIC, and NTA to strengthen surveillance and coordination during examinations.

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Published at : 29 May 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
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NEET Education News NTA NEET UG Paper Leak NEET UG Paper Leak Row NEET UG 2026 NTA Response To Supreme Court Over NEET-UG Paper Leak Row
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