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HomeEducationSchool Holidays In April 2026: Check Complete List, Long Weekends & Festivals Here

School Holidays In April 2026: Check Complete List, Long Weekends & Festivals Here

April 2026 school holidays list is here. Check Ram Navami, Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti dates, long weekends and full holiday calendar.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 01:29 PM (IST)

Planning a short break this April? The School Holidays April 2026 list is out, featuring major festivals and long weekends. From Ram Navami to Good Friday and Ambedkar Jayanti, check all key holiday dates and plan ahead.  

Holidays give students and teachers a chance to travel, spend quality time with family and friends, enjoy leisure activities, and explore their personal interests and hobbies.  

They also offer an important break from studies, allowing students to relax and recharge. This helps reduce stress and supports better mental well-being. The 2026 holiday calendar includes a mix of national holidays, major festivals, and widely observed bank holidays throughout the year. While the exact dates may vary depending on the state and institution, the list generally covers holidays followed by schools, colleges, banks, and offices across India.   

In 2026, schools across the country are expected to remain closed for around 17 central gazetted holidays, along with 10–14 long weekends and extended seasonal breaks. In addition, summer and winter vacations are common, although their duration may differ between government and private schools. The overall holiday schedule can also vary from one state to another.   

School Holidays In April 2026: Complete List of Dates 

  • April 2 (Thursday): Ram Navami  
  • April 6 (Monday): Mahavir Jayanti  
  • April 10 (Friday): Good Friday  
  • April 14 (Tuesday): Dr B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti  
  • April 18 (Saturday): Easter (restricted/optional in many offices)  

Central Government Holiday List 2026 Explained 

The Central Government’s holiday calendar for 2026 is divided into two categories: Gazetted Holidays (GH) and Restricted Holidays (RH). Gazetted holidays are mandatory for all Central Government offices. In contrast, restricted holidays can be chosen by employees based on their personal, religious, or regional preferences, in accordance with departmental rules. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
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Education News School Holidays April 2026 School Holidays
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