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HomeEducationResultsDelhi Class 9, 11 Result 2026 OUT Today? Check DoE Result on edudel.nic.in | Direct Link, Time

Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2026 OUT Today? Check DoE Result on edudel.nic.in | Direct Link, Time

Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2026 expected today. Check DoE result link, time, how to download marksheet and details on edudel.nic.in.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 11:54 AM (IST)

DoE Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2026: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi is expected to announce the annual exam results for Classes 9 and 11 today, March 30, 2026, according to media reports. Once the results are released, students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their result status and download their mark sheets from the official website, edudel.nic.in. 

Students can check their results by entering details such as their class, student ID, section, and date of birth. Those who pass the exams will be promoted to the next level, that is, Class 10 or Class 12. 

Students should carefully check all the details mentioned in the Delhi School Result 2026 PDF. If they find any errors, they should immediately contact their school or the concerned authorities for correction. It is important to note that the online mark sheet is provisional, and students will need to collect the original mark sheet from their school later. 

How to Check Delhi Class 9 and 11 Result 2026 

Students can follow these simple steps to view their results: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at edudel.nic.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Delhi School Result 2026 

Step 3: Enter the required details such as class, student ID, section, and date of birth 

Step 4: Click on the Submit button 

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Download and save a copy for future use 

Details Mentioned on Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2026 PDF 

The scorecard will include the following details: 

  • Student’s personal information 
  • Academic details related to the examination 
  • Marks and overall performance 
  • Pass or fail status 
  • Other important instructions and information related to the result  

DoE Delhi Result 2026: Compartment Exams 

After the Delhi school results 2026 are announced, students who do not pass in one or two subjects will have the option to appear for compartment exams to avoid losing their academic year. Those who have passed but want to improve their scores can apply for improvement exams. 

In addition, the board follows a 15-mark grace policy, under which students may be awarded extra marks if they fall slightly short of the minimum passing requirement. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Class 9 Result 2026 Delhi Class 11 Result 2026 DoE Delhi Result 2026 Education New
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