NIOS Vocational Exam Result 2026 OUT At nios.ac.in, Direct Link To Check Here

NIOS Vocational Exam Result 2026: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially announced the results of the Vocational Education Courses (October–November 2025) examination on February 3, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now view and download their results from the official NIOS website at nios.ac.in.

As per the official notification, 7,139 learners registered for the examination. Of these, 5,290 candidates appeared for the test, and 4,408 learners were certified, leading to an overall certification rate of 83.32 per cent.

Among female candidates, 3,176 appeared for the exam and 2,648 were certified, recording a success rate of 83.37 per cent. For male candidates, 2,114 appeared and 1,759 were certified, resulting in a pass rate of 83.20 per cent. In addition, one transgender candidate registered for the exam and successfully obtained certification.

NIOS Vocational Exam Result 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official NIOS result website at voc.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “Vocational Education Courses Oct–Nov 2025 Result”.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your enrolment or registration number in the required field.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your results on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result PDF and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: Any discrepancies in the results must be reported to the NIOS Regional Centres within 30 days of the result declaration.

Direct Link to Check - NIOS Vocational Exam Result 2026

NIOS Vocational Exam Result 2026: Rechecking and Re-Evaluation

Candidates who want their answer sheets rechecked or re-evaluated can submit an online application within 15 days from the date the results are announced.

The mark statement-cum-certificate for successful learners is being sent to the respective NIOS Regional Centres, from where it will be forwarded to the students.

With the results now out, learners can plan their next steps in vocational or skill-based courses and make the most of the career opportunities available through NIOS programmes.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI