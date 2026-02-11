Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationNIOS Vocational Exam Result 2026 OUT At nios.ac.in, Direct Link To Check Here

NIOS Vocational Exam Result 2026 OUT At nios.ac.in, Direct Link To Check Here

NIOS Vocational Exam Result 2026 declared; 83.32% candidates certified. Check results, rechecking details, and next steps.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 10:44 AM (IST)

NIOS Vocational Exam Result 2026: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially announced the results of the Vocational Education Courses (October–November 2025) examination on February 3, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now view and download their results from the official NIOS website at nios.ac.in. 

As per the official notification, 7,139 learners registered for the examination. Of these, 5,290 candidates appeared for the test, and 4,408 learners were certified, leading to an overall certification rate of 83.32 per cent. 

Among female candidates, 3,176 appeared for the exam and 2,648 were certified, recording a success rate of 83.37 per cent. For male candidates, 2,114 appeared and 1,759 were certified, resulting in a pass rate of 83.20 per cent. In addition, one transgender candidate registered for the exam and successfully obtained certification. 

NIOS Vocational Exam Result 2026: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official NIOS result website at voc.nios.ac.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “Vocational Education Courses Oct–Nov 2025 Result”. 

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your enrolment or registration number in the required field. 

Step 4: Submit the details to view your results on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the result PDF and take a printout for future reference. 

NOTE: Any discrepancies in the results must be reported to the NIOS Regional Centres within 30 days of the result declaration. 

Direct Link to Check - NIOS Vocational Exam Result 2026

NIOS Vocational Exam Result 2026: Rechecking and Re-Evaluation 

Candidates who want their answer sheets rechecked or re-evaluated can submit an online application within 15 days from the date the results are announced. 

The mark statement-cum-certificate for successful learners is being sent to the respective NIOS Regional Centres, from where it will be forwarded to the students. 

With the results now out, learners can plan their next steps in vocational or skill-based courses and make the most of the career opportunities available through NIOS programmes. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NIOS NIOS Vocational Exam Result 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
India
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
World
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
Cities
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Man Dies After Falling Into Open Drain in Delhi’s Rohini
Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders
Political Row: Government and Opposition Clash Over Limits of Protest in Lok Sabha
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Shivam Mishra’s Father to Be Questioned
Breaking News: Violence Erupts Again in Manipur’s Ukhrul District
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget