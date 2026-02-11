Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today February 11, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, February 11, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Comment After Memoir Row, Breaks Silence, Shares Publisher’s Post
- Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
- ‘Until Decision On No-Confidence Motion’: Om Birla To Stay Away From Speaker’s Chair
- 'Keep Mouths Shut': Kharge’s Gag Order Echoes As Shivakumar Speaks Amid Karnataka CM Power Tussle
- BJP Slams Rahul, Demands Apology For “Misleading” National Security Remarks
- Leaders & Actors Come Forward To Help Rajpal Yadav In Rs 9-Crore Cheque-Bounce
- Sachin Tendulkar & Family Meet PM Modi Ahead Of Arjun-Saaniya Wedding; See Pictures
- Centre Tightens AI Content Rules, Stricter Instructions For Social Media Platforms Out
- WhatsApp Web Adds Voice & Video Calling, But Not Everyone Gets It Yet
- Winter Eases In Uttar Pradesh As Temperatures Rise; Dry Weather Likely For A Week
- India, China Stress Border Peace; Beijing Says It Respects New Delhi’s UNSC Ambitions
International News
- Hindu Businessman Killed In Bangladesh’s Mymensingh Days Before Polls
- Bangladesh Elections: Over 50% Polling Centres Considered 'Risky', CCTV Installed At Most Stations
- USTR Removes X Post That Showed PoK And Aksai Chin Part Of Indian Territory
- ‘Topic You Choose, I’ll Reply in Hindi’: Guyana MP Silences Opposition In Parliament
- 7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
- Bangladesh Elections: BNP Or Jamaat? Pre Poll Surveys Predict Tight Race Ahead Of High-Stakes Poll
- US Customs Removes 25% Additional Tariff Charge On Indian Goods
- India, China Strategic Talks Spotlight Border Peace As Key To Overall Ties Progress
- Bangladesh Polls: Krishna Nandi, Gobinda Pramanik Prominent Hindus Among 80 Minority Candidates
- 'America Used Us Like Toilet Paper': Pakistan Defence Minister Cries Foul In Parliament
- Indian-Origin Techie From Karnataka Shot Dead In Daylight Attack At Toronto Mall
Business News
- 8th Pay Commission: Govt Launches Website, Sets March 16 Deadline
- Cigarette Tax Hike Sparks Farmer Distress: Tobacco Board Writes To FM Sitharaman
- Best Crypto To Invest In 2026: Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Underperform, But This New Crypto Is Set For 2400% Growth
- Govt Changes PAN Rules For Select High-Value Transactions-All You Need To Know
- Dalal Street Witnesses Gains As Sensex Rises To 84,200, Nifty Tests 25,900
- Central Govt Employees Alert! Big Update On DA Hike, Salary Likely To Increase Before Holi
- Auto Retail Momentum Continues, Sales Cross 27 Lakh Units In January
- SIP Accounts Cross 102 Million As January Inflows Touch Rs 31,000 Crore
- PF Withdrawals Just A UPI PIN Away: EPFO To Launch Dedicated App In April
Sports News
- ‘Made My Life A Lot Easier’: India Coach Gambhir Lauds Suryakumar Yadav’s Captaincy
- 'Asim Munir Isn't Afraid': PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Drags Military Into IND-PAK Boycott Row
- CBSE Exams Cast Shadow Over T20 World Cup Matches In Delhi
- Pakistan vs USA T20 WC Match: USA Wins Toss, Decides To Bowl First; Check Playing 11
- BCCI Rejects Team India's Plea: Why Players Can’t Stay With Families During T20 WC 2026
- Over 1,400 Crore Saved: How Pakistan's World Cup U-Turn Rescued ICC From Financial Disaster'
- Novak Djokovic's Viral Reaction To Ilia Malinin's Historic Olympic Backflip
- 'Apne Liye Kuch Nahi...': Mohsin Naqvi Explains PCB's U-Turn After Boycott Drama
- Shock For Sri Lanka! Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out of T20 World Cup 2026
