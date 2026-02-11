RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 To Be Released Anytime Soon At rrbcdg.gov.in, Know How To Check

RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the Group D CBT 1 answer key and response sheet for CEN 08/2024 shortly. Once released, candidates will be able to view and download the answer key from the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

The Railway Group D answer key will be released in PDF format on the official RRB website. Candidates will be able to download it by logging in with their registration number or ID and password.

The provisional answer key, along with the response sheet, is expected to be made available by the end of February. However, the Railway Recruitment Board has not yet confirmed the exact date or time for its release.

Although there is no official announcement so far, sources suggest that the answer key is usually published within a couple of weeks after the final exam shift is completed. This means candidates are unlikely to wait much longer before checking their answers and getting a clear idea of their expected scores.

RRB Group D Provisional Answer Key 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official RRB website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link related to CEN RRB 08/2024 / CEN 01/2025 (Pay Level 1 posts) to view the question paper, responses, answer keys, and raise objections.

Step 3: Log in by entering your registration number and password.

Step 4: The RRB Group D provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the tentative answer key and take a printout for future reference.

RRB Group D CBT Exam 2026: Marking Scheme

The exam will have a total of 100 questions. Each correct response will earn one mark. For every wrong answer, one-third of a mark will be deducted as negative marking. Questions left unanswered will not affect the score in any way.

RRB Group D Exam 2026: Schedule

The RRB Group D CBT was conducted over a long period, beginning on 27 November 2025 and concluding on 10 February 2026. The examination was held to recruit 32,438 candidates for Level 1 posts under the current recruitment drive. Due to the large number of applicants and the exam being held in multiple shifts across different regions, the process was carried out in phases. This is why the answer key is released only after all exam sessions are completed.

With the examinations now finished, attention has shifted to the release of the response sheet and the provisional answer key. These will allow candidates to review their marked answers and compare them with the officially recorded responses.

