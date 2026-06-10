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HomeEducationNEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA Opens Scribe Registration Window For Eligible Candidates; Deadline June 12

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA Opens Scribe Registration Window For Eligible Candidates; Deadline June 12

NTA has enabled scribe registration for eligible NEET UG re-test candidates. PwD/PwBD applicants can submit details by June 12.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 09:06 AM (IST)

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the process for eligible candidates to register scribe details for the upcoming NEET UG re-test scheduled on June 21, 2026. Candidates belonging to the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories who are entitled to use a scribe facility can submit the required information through the official portal. 

According to the examination authority, the online window for furnishing scribe details will remain available until June 12, 2026, at 11:50 PM. Candidates are advised to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA Issues Exam City Slips Ahead Of June 21 Retest; Check How To Download

How to Register Scribe Details for NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website and log in using your application number and password. 

Step 2: On the candidate dashboard, click on the 'Register Scribe Details option. This link will be available only to eligible PwD/PwBD candidates. 

Step 3: Select the scribe facility option and enter all the required details in the online form. 

Step 4: Carefully review the information provided before proceeding further. 

Step 5: Submit the scribe details online through the portal. 

Step 6: After successful submission, verify the entered information under the 'View Application Form' section available on the candidate's homepage. 

Step 7: Check the confirmation page to ensure that the scribe details have been recorded correctly. 

Step 8: Download or save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference. 

Important: The scribe registration window will remain open until June 12, 2026, 11:50 PM. Candidates are advised to complete the process well before the deadline. 

NTA Releases Exam City Intimation Slips 

Meanwhile, the NTA has already issued the exam city intimation slips for candidates appearing in the re-NEET UG examination. The city slip enables candidates to know the city in which their examination centre has been allotted, helping them make travel and accommodation arrangements in advance. 

Candidates should note that the city intimation slip is different from the admit card and cannot be used for entry into the examination hall. 

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Admit Card Expected Soon 

The NEET UG re-test admit cards are expected to be released by June 14, 2026. Unlike the city slip, the admit card contains essential details such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination centre address, reporting time, and important examination-day instructions. 

ALSO READ: NEET Re-Exam 2026: No Internet, No Outside Contact, NTA Puts Paper Setters Under Strict Isolation Until June 21

Candidates are advised to download both documents separately and keep printed copies ready ahead of the examination. 

In case of any issues while registering scribe details, candidates may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or write to neetug2026@nta.ac.in for assistance. 

The re-NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted nationwide on June 21, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 09:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NTA NEET UG 2026 NEET UG Re-Exam 2026
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