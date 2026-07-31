School Assembly News Headlines Today July 31, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, July 31, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
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National News
- Panneerselvam Unhappy In DMK, May Join Vijay's TVK In Tamil Nadu: Reports
- Badrinath Temple Offerings Case: SIT Recovers Cash, Valuables From Ex-Temple Official's Home
- Kinnaur Kailash Yatra Begins With Batch Of 90 Devotees
- Prashant Kishor Alleges Bihar Police Detained Jan Suraaj Workers Amid Bankipur Bypoll
- Delhi Police Tighten Security At Jantar Mantar After CJP Threatens Fresh Protest
- Atiq Ahmad's Illegal Properties Worth Rs 110 Crore Attached In UP
- MP: Farmers End Strike As Govt Raises Moong Procurement To 60%
- Chhattisgarh: Swarms Of Winged Ants Force Closure Of Two OTs At Durg Hospital
- Jantar Mantar Protest: Multiple Metallic Objects Removed From Protestor's Body, Medical Report
- IPS Trainee Charged With Rape, Attempt To Murder Fellow Probationer At National Police Academy
- 'I Will Take Responsibility': CRPF Chief Defends Force Amid Pellet Gun Row At July 20 Protest
- Assembly Bypolls 2026: Voting Underway In Bankipur, Datia And Manjalpur; Turnout Reaches 16.05% In MP Seat
- Ajit Pawar's Son Parth Pawar Gets Engaged To Real Estate Entrepreneur Kainat Dara
- 'No Blanket Ban On Pellet Guns': SC Seeks Centre's SOP On Use During Crowd Control
- When Power Failed, Innovation Took Over: Assam Man's Solar Charging Stations Aid Flood Victims
- Is Jantar Mantar Closed? Delhi Police Issues Clarification On Protest Venue
- 'How Can He Continue?' SC Questions Bihar Over Minister Deepak Prakash's 6-Month Unelected Tenure
- 'Free Umar Khalid': Goa Police Issues 250-Question Sheet To NEET Protest Organisers Over Banner
- BJP Protests Outside AAP Office Over Punjab Paper Leaks, Demands Probe. VIDEO
- 'Gen Z Is Like Shivaji Maharaj': Uddhav Says Mocked 'Cockroaches' Will Shape India's Future
- India Slams NYT Over 'Pakistani Kashmir' Headline, Says 'Only Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir'
- CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Gets Hero's Welcome In Maharashtra, Tells PM Modi To 'Step Down, Become An Influencer'
- TASMAC Scam Fallout: TVK Mulls Private Liquor Retail Under Strict Regulation
- Bankipur Bypoll: 11.5% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM As Prashant Kishor Makes Electoral Debut
- 'Who Gave The Order?': Opposition MPs Protest In Parliament Over Student Crackdown
International News
- Indian Students Used 'Marriages Of Convenience' To Secure Canada Spouse Work Permits: Report
- Pakistan: Nine Security Personnel, 15 Militants Killed In Operation After Police Checkpost Attack
- PoJK Violence: Death Toll Rises To 36 As Pakistan Rangers Open Fire On Protesters In Rawalakot, Mirpur
- US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran As Trump Vows Retaliation; West Asia Conflict Widens
- Rescuers Race Against Time In Japan As Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 13
- Zelenskyy Holds Talks With Trump On Air Defence And Strategic Cooperation
- PoJK Woman Pleads For India's Help, Alleges Pakistani Forces Are 'Killing Us And Our Children'
- India Faces 100% US Tariff Risk As Senate Advances Russia Sanctions Bill
- 13 Indian Sailors Trapped In Ukraine Port As Drone, Missile Attacks Intensify
Business News
- Rule Changes From August 1, 2026: LPG Prices, Bank Holidays, Tatkal Tickets, ITR, And More
- Sensex Over 100 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24,200; Fed Pause, US-Iran Keep Investors Cautious
- Will E20 Petrol Affect Your Car? Nitin Gadkari Says Some Older BS-III Vehicles May Need New Rubber Parts
- Credit Card Debt: How Minimum Payments Can Trap You In Long-Term Borrowing
- US Immigration Explained: Why Temporary Protected Status Has Ended For Three Countries
- Oil Rises After US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran, Strait Of Hormuz Remains In Focus
- India's Industrial Output Rises 7.3% In June As Manufacturing Growth Strengthens: Report
- Mark Zuckerberg Says AI Must Empower Everyone, Makes Case for 'Personal Superintelligence'
Sports News
- WTC Final Qualification: Why Beating Sri Lanka Is Crucial For India's WTC Final Hopes
- Famous Cricketers Who Engaged In Political Protests During Their Youth
- Not Rohit, Virat, Or Gill: India's Top Run-Scorer Of 2026 Will Shock You
- Neeraj Chopra At CWG 2026: Javelin Throw Full Schedule, Date, Time, And Venue
- English Cricket Hit By 'Clickgate' Scandal: Everything You Need To Know
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes Massive ICC Rankings Leap As Gill Reclaims No. 1 Spot
- IPL's Most Valuable Team Revealed; Franchise Valued At ₹31.2 Crore
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