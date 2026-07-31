School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

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National News

Panneerselvam Unhappy In DMK, May Join Vijay's TVK In Tamil Nadu: Reports

Badrinath Temple Offerings Case: SIT Recovers Cash, Valuables From Ex-Temple Official's Home

Kinnaur Kailash Yatra Begins With Batch Of 90 Devotees

Prashant Kishor Alleges Bihar Police Detained Jan Suraaj Workers Amid Bankipur Bypoll

Delhi Police Tighten Security At Jantar Mantar After CJP Threatens Fresh Protest

Atiq Ahmad's Illegal Properties Worth Rs 110 Crore Attached In UP

MP: Farmers End Strike As Govt Raises Moong Procurement To 60%

Chhattisgarh: Swarms Of Winged Ants Force Closure Of Two OTs At Durg Hospital

Jantar Mantar Protest: Multiple Metallic Objects Removed From Protestor's Body, Medical Report

IPS Trainee Charged With Rape, Attempt To Murder Fellow Probationer At National Police Academy

'I Will Take Responsibility': CRPF Chief Defends Force Amid Pellet Gun Row At July 20 Protest

Assembly Bypolls 2026: Voting Underway In Bankipur, Datia And Manjalpur; Turnout Reaches 16.05% In MP Seat

Ajit Pawar's Son Parth Pawar Gets Engaged To Real Estate Entrepreneur Kainat Dara

'No Blanket Ban On Pellet Guns': SC Seeks Centre's SOP On Use During Crowd Control

When Power Failed, Innovation Took Over: Assam Man's Solar Charging Stations Aid Flood Victims

Is Jantar Mantar Closed? Delhi Police Issues Clarification On Protest Venue

'How Can He Continue?' SC Questions Bihar Over Minister Deepak Prakash's 6-Month Unelected Tenure

'Free Umar Khalid': Goa Police Issues 250-Question Sheet To NEET Protest Organisers Over Banner

BJP Protests Outside AAP Office Over Punjab Paper Leaks, Demands Probe. VIDEO

'Gen Z Is Like Shivaji Maharaj': Uddhav Says Mocked 'Cockroaches' Will Shape India's Future

India Slams NYT Over 'Pakistani Kashmir' Headline, Says 'Only Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir'

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Gets Hero's Welcome In Maharashtra, Tells PM Modi To 'Step Down, Become An Influencer'

TASMAC Scam Fallout: TVK Mulls Private Liquor Retail Under Strict Regulation

Bankipur Bypoll: 11.5% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM As Prashant Kishor Makes Electoral Debut

'Who Gave The Order?': Opposition MPs Protest In Parliament Over Student Crackdown

International News

Indian Students Used 'Marriages Of Convenience' To Secure Canada Spouse Work Permits: Report

Pakistan: Nine Security Personnel, 15 Militants Killed In Operation After Police Checkpost Attack

PoJK Violence: Death Toll Rises To 36 As Pakistan Rangers Open Fire On Protesters In Rawalakot, Mirpur

US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran As Trump Vows Retaliation; West Asia Conflict Widens

Rescuers Race Against Time In Japan As Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 13

Zelenskyy Holds Talks With Trump On Air Defence And Strategic Cooperation

PoJK Woman Pleads For India's Help, Alleges Pakistani Forces Are 'Killing Us And Our Children'

India Faces 100% US Tariff Risk As Senate Advances Russia Sanctions Bill

13 Indian Sailors Trapped In Ukraine Port As Drone, Missile Attacks Intensify

Business News

Rule Changes From August 1, 2026: LPG Prices, Bank Holidays, Tatkal Tickets, ITR, And More

Sensex Over 100 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24,200; Fed Pause, US-Iran Keep Investors Cautious

Will E20 Petrol Affect Your Car? Nitin Gadkari Says Some Older BS-III Vehicles May Need New Rubber Parts

Credit Card Debt: How Minimum Payments Can Trap You In Long-Term Borrowing

US Immigration Explained: Why Temporary Protected Status Has Ended For Three Countries

Oil Rises After US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran, Strait Of Hormuz Remains In Focus

India's Industrial Output Rises 7.3% In June As Manufacturing Growth Strengthens: Report

Mark Zuckerberg Says AI Must Empower Everyone, Makes Case for 'Personal Superintelligence'

Sports News

WTC Final Qualification: Why Beating Sri Lanka Is Crucial For India's WTC Final Hopes

Famous Cricketers Who Engaged In Political Protests During Their Youth

Not Rohit, Virat, Or Gill: India's Top Run-Scorer Of 2026 Will Shock You

Neeraj Chopra At CWG 2026: Javelin Throw Full Schedule, Date, Time, And Venue

English Cricket Hit By 'Clickgate' Scandal: Everything You Need To Know

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes Massive ICC Rankings Leap As Gill Reclaims No. 1 Spot

IPL's Most Valuable Team Revealed; Franchise Valued At ₹31.2 Crore

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