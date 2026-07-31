The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for its Apprentice Recruitment 2026, offering a valuable opportunity for students and fresh graduates to gain hands-on experience with one of India's leading space agencies. The recruitment drive is being conducted for apprenticeship positions at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal. The online application window is currently open, and the last date to complete the registration process is August 29, 2026.

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A total of 410 apprentice positions are available under this recruitment campaign. The openings are spread across multiple categories, making the recruitment suitable for engineering graduates, diploma holders and commerce graduates who are looking to begin their professional careers with ISRO.

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Distribution and Stipend

ISRO has released 410 apprentice vacancies across three categories. Candidates selected for the apprenticeship programme will receive a monthly stipend during the training period.

Graduate Apprentice

Vacancies: 220

Monthly Stipend: Rs 12,300

Technician Apprentice

Vacancies: 120

Monthly Stipend: Rs 10,900

Commercial Apprentice

Vacancies: 70

Monthly Stipend: Rs 10,900

Candidates are advised to check the prescribed eligibility criteria carefully before submitting their applications through the official NATS apprenticeship portal.

How to Apply for ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026

Step 1: Visit the NATS portal at nats.education.gov.in.

Step 2: Register on the portal if you are a new user.

Step 3: Sign in using your registered credentials.

Step 4: Search for U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), ISRO under the available apprenticeship opportunities.

Step 5: Select the appropriate apprentice position.

Step 6: Fill in the required application details carefully.

Step 7: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 8: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates are advised to complete the process well before the closing date to avoid last-minute technical issues.

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The selection process will be carried out solely on the basis of candidates' academic performance. ISRO will prepare a merit-based shortlist by considering the marks secured in the qualifying degree or diploma examination.

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Candidates who are shortlisted will be invited for document verification. They must carry all the required original documents and certificates for verification. Applicants should also note that ISRO will not provide any travelling allowance or reimbursement for attending the document verification process.

With 410 apprenticeship opportunities available, the recruitment drive offers aspiring professionals an excellent platform to gain industry exposure and practical training at one of India's premier space research organisations. Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply before the August 29 deadline to avoid missing this opportunity.

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