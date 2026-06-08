NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA Issues Exam City Slips Ahead Of June 21 Retest; Check How To Download

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, scheduled to be held on 21 of this month, allowing candidates to check the city where their examination centre has been allotted. The city slip is now available on the official NTA website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The release of the city slip comes as preparations intensify for the nationwide retest, which is being conducted after the cancellation of the earlier NEET UG examination. Candidates have been advised to check their allotted city at the earliest and make the necessary travel arrangements well before the examination date.

ALSO READ: NEET Re-Exam 2026: No Internet, No Outside Contact, NTA Puts Paper Setters Under Strict Isolation Until June 21

NEET UG Re-Exam to Be Held Across India and Overseas Centres

As per the notification issued by NTA, the re-examination will take place in offline mode using pen and paper. The test is scheduled from 2 pm to 5:15 pm on June 21.

📢 NEET-UG 2026 | City Intimation Slip is now LIVE



Candidates can now check their allotted examination city for NEET-UG 2026. Log in with your Application Number and password to view and download your slip.



🔗 Visit: https://t.co/lQbedgXNVO



⚠️ Please note: This is the City… pic.twitter.com/xvtpUvJl7A — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 7, 2026

The examination will be conducted in 551 cities across India and 14 international locations. NTA has also reminded candidates that the city intimation slip serves only as an advance information document and should not be treated as the admit card for the examination.

The NEET UG examination for admission to medical courses was originally conducted on May 3. However, the test was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak. The matter is currently under investigation by the CBI, prompting the authorities to organise a fresh examination on June 21.

How to Download NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Slip

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination City Intimation Slip” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin.

Step 4: Log in by submitting the required details.

Step 5: View the allotted examination city displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the slip for future reference.

Direct Link To Download - NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Slip

City Intimation Slip Is Not the Admit Card

The testing agency has specifically clarified that the city slip is being issued only to inform students about the location of their examination city. This allows candidates to plan transportation and accommodation, if required, before the exam.

The admit card will be released separately closer to the examination date. Aspirants are advised to keep visiting the official NTA portals regularly for updates regarding the release of admit cards and other important announcements.

ALSO READ: NTA Issues Big Warning Over ‘Fake’ NEET-UG Re-Test Paper Leak Claims

Re-Test to Be Conducted Without Additional Fee

The upcoming NEET UG re-examination is being organised after the cancellation of the previous test. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier announced that candidates would not be required to pay any additional examination fees for the retest. Students have also been given the option to select their preferred examination city for the fresh examination process.

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