NEET UG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Till March 11, Know How To Apply

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for online registration for NEET UG 2026 after receiving requests from several students. Candidates who wish to apply can complete their registration through the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The application window for NEET UG 2026 will remain open for an additional three days. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken this final decision and advised medical aspirants to complete their application process within the extended deadline.

Candidates who wish to apply for undergraduate medical courses in medical institutions across the country must submit their forms before the new deadline for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026, which is Wednesday, 11 March.

⏳ Attention NEET (UG) 2026 Aspirants!

​The deadline to submit your application form has been extended to March 11, 2026.

​📌 Submission Closes: 09:00 PM IST

📌 Fee Payment Closes: 11:50 PM IST

In an official press release, the NTA said, "The last date for submission of Online Application Form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] - 2026 has been extended up to 11th March 2026 (09.00 P.M.). The payment of fees can be made up to 11:50 PM on 11.03.2026."

NEET UG 2026: Category-Wise Registration Fees

General category: ₹1,700

General-EWS category: ₹1,600

SC/ST/PwD category: ₹1,000

NEET UG 2026: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Register by entering your basic details such as name, address, category, and contact information.

Step 3: Create a password and complete the registration process.

Step 4: Log in and carefully fill in the application form with the required details.

Step 5: Take a live photograph and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee through the available payment options.

Step 7: Review the details and submit the application form.

Step 8: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET UG 2026: Documents Required

Candidates must keep the following documents ready while filling out the NEET UG 2026 application form:

Passport-size photograph

Postcard-size photograph

Impressions of the left and right-hand fingers and thumbs

Scanned signature

Category certificate (if applicable)

Class 10 or equivalent pass certificate

Class 10 or equivalent mark sheet

CGPA-to-percentage conversion certificate for Class 10 (if applicable)

Valid identity proof

Address proof for both present and permanent residence

PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) certificate, if applicable

Citizenship certificate for NRI, OCI, or foreign national candidates

NEET UG 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the NEET UG 2026 eligibility criteria before submitting the application form. The requirements for NEET 2026 are expected to remain the same as those followed in the previous year. The key eligibility conditions are given below:

Candidates should have passed, or be appearing for, the Class 12 board examination or an equivalent qualification with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as compulsory subjects.

For the General category, candidates must obtain at least 50% aggregate marks in the qualifying examination. Those belonging to General-PwD must secure 45% marks, while candidates from SC, ST, OBC, and reserved PwD categories are required to score a minimum of 40% marks.

In addition, candidates must be at least 17 years old at the time of admission, or they should complete this age on or before 31 December 2026. This means the candidate’s date of birth should be 31 December 2009 or earlier. Currently, there is no upper age limit for appearing in the NEET examination.

About NEET UG Exam 2026:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to conduct the NEET 2026 examination on May 3, 2026, though the date is tentative. The exam will be held in offline mode using the traditional pen-and-paper format.

NEET UG 2026 will be conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, B.V.Sc, and various AYUSH programmes offered by government and private medical colleges across India. The question paper will consist of 180 questions, and each question will carry four marks.

Education Loan Information:

