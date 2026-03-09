School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

'Nari Shakti Will Never Forgive This': PM Modi Slams Mamata Banerjee Over President Murmu Protocol Row

Amid Escalating Iran Conflict, EAM Jaishankar To Brief Lok Sabha On West Asia Crisis Today

Passport Rules Changed: Big Update On DOB Proof

Nuclear Weapons Are ‘Haraam’, Says Khamenei’s Representative In India, Rejects Trump’s Claims

Aishwarya Rai Dances With Nita Ambani At Wedding Bash-Video Goes Viral

Uttam Nagar Murder Case: Bulldozer Action Against Accused Nizamuddin’s Property, Eighth Accused Held

Rajasthan Man Attacks Mother-In-Law, Cuts Off Her Nose And Flees With It

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Joins JD(U) In Patna

PM Modi Unveils ₹18,000 Crore Infrastructure Push For Delhi On International Women’s Day

UP Government To Sign MoU For 'Project Ganga' To Expand High-Speed Broadband In Rural Areas

4 TTP terrorists shot dead in Pak's Punjab

Bihar Rohtas Ropeway Collapses Before Trial, RJD Attacks Nitish-BJP Government

Chaos Erupts in Sangli After Car Rams Multiple Vehicles, Six Injured

International News

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Son Mojtaba Named Iran's New Supreme Leader

'Matter Of Relief': India Says 'No Indian Fatality' In Strike On Saudi Residential Area

Israeli Strike On Tehran Oil Depot Sparks Fire, Oil Prices Surge Globally: Reports

Mixed Signals From Tehran: After Pezeshkian’s Apology, IRGC Warns Neighbours

Oil Depot Blaze, Missile Threats, and Ten Major Developments on Day 9

Iran's Clerical Body Reaches Majority Consensus On Next Supreme Leader

‘Trump Must Pay The Price’: Iran’s Top Official Vows Revenge For Khamenei Killing; US Prez Reacts

US and Israel Reportedly Plan to Seize Iran’s Uranium Stockpile Amid Escalating War

Iran Threatens Massive Destruction in Middle East, Fires Missiles as Israel Intercepts Attack

Iran Drone Strike Hits Bahrain as Middle East War Enters Day 9

Israeli Military Destroys Iranian F-14 Jets At Isfahan Airport

Iran Attacks US Base in Bahrain as War of Missiles and Words Intensifies

Explosive Devices Thrown Outside New York Mayor Mamdani's Home During Protest; 6 Arrested

Business News

8th Pay Commission: Big Boost For Govt Employees! Basic Salary May Rise By 66% If Family Unit Rule Changes

MRPL Denies Shutting Refinery Units, Says Operations ‘Normal’ Amid Supply Disruption Reports

'Allowing Our Friends In India To...': Trump's Energy Secy On Why US Gave 30-Day Waiver To Buy Russian Oil

US Has Given 'Permission' To India To Accept Russian Oil To Ease Supplies: Treasury Secretary Bessent

Domestic LPG Costlier By Rs 60, Commercial Cylinders Up Rs 115 Amid West Asia Conflict

8th Pay Commission: Family Unit Formula Change Could Drive Major Pay Hikes

Jaecoo J5 Could Be JSW’s Bold Creta Challenger In India

Oil Prices Fall After Surge As US Considers Market Intervention, Allows Indian Refiners To Buy Russian Crude

Hormuz Crisis Triggers Fuel Shock In Pakistan: Govt Mulls Weekly Petrol Price Changes

Sports News

T20 World Cup Final: India Crush New Zealand, Become First Team To Win Three T20 World Cups

'A National Treasure': Suryakumar Yadav's Emotional Post-Match Tribute

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Hail India’s Historic T20 World Cup Triumph: 'Champions Once Again'

‘Champions!’ PM Modi Congratulates Team India On T20 World Cup Win

Arshdeep Singh Breaks Silence On Heated Clash With Daryl Mitchell

‘Fantastic Win’: Global Tech Leaders Pichai, Nadella Hail India’s T20 Triumph

IPL 2026 Schedule Delayed: New Announcement Date And Time Revealed

Abhishek Sharma Breaks 3 Major Records With Fastest Fifty In IND-NZ T20 WC Final

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Equals Virat Kohli, Becomes Third Indian To Achieve This

Highest Successful Run Chase In Ahmedabad - Target That Guarantees India's Victory In T20 WC Final

