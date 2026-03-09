Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 9, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, March 9, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- 'Nari Shakti Will Never Forgive This': PM Modi Slams Mamata Banerjee Over President Murmu Protocol Row
- Amid Escalating Iran Conflict, EAM Jaishankar To Brief Lok Sabha On West Asia Crisis Today
- Passport Rules Changed: Big Update On DOB Proof
- Nuclear Weapons Are ‘Haraam’, Says Khamenei’s Representative In India, Rejects Trump’s Claims
- Aishwarya Rai Dances With Nita Ambani At Wedding Bash-Video Goes Viral
- Uttam Nagar Murder Case: Bulldozer Action Against Accused Nizamuddin’s Property, Eighth Accused Held
- Rajasthan Man Attacks Mother-In-Law, Cuts Off Her Nose And Flees With It
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Joins JD(U) In Patna
- PM Modi Unveils ₹18,000 Crore Infrastructure Push For Delhi On International Women’s Day
- UP Government To Sign MoU For 'Project Ganga' To Expand High-Speed Broadband In Rural Areas
- 4 TTP terrorists shot dead in Pak's Punjab
- Bihar Rohtas Ropeway Collapses Before Trial, RJD Attacks Nitish-BJP Government
- Chaos Erupts in Sangli After Car Rams Multiple Vehicles, Six Injured
International News
- Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Son Mojtaba Named Iran's New Supreme Leader
- 'Matter Of Relief': India Says 'No Indian Fatality' In Strike On Saudi Residential Area
- Israeli Strike On Tehran Oil Depot Sparks Fire, Oil Prices Surge Globally: Reports
- Mixed Signals From Tehran: After Pezeshkian’s Apology, IRGC Warns Neighbours
- Oil Depot Blaze, Missile Threats, and Ten Major Developments on Day 9
- Iran's Clerical Body Reaches Majority Consensus On Next Supreme Leader
- ‘Trump Must Pay The Price’: Iran’s Top Official Vows Revenge For Khamenei Killing; US Prez Reacts
- US and Israel Reportedly Plan to Seize Iran’s Uranium Stockpile Amid Escalating War
- Iran Threatens Massive Destruction in Middle East, Fires Missiles as Israel Intercepts Attack
- Iran Drone Strike Hits Bahrain as Middle East War Enters Day 9
- Israeli Military Destroys Iranian F-14 Jets At Isfahan Airport
- Iran Attacks US Base in Bahrain as War of Missiles and Words Intensifies
- Explosive Devices Thrown Outside New York Mayor Mamdani's Home During Protest; 6 Arrested
Business News
- 8th Pay Commission: Big Boost For Govt Employees! Basic Salary May Rise By 66% If Family Unit Rule Changes
- MRPL Denies Shutting Refinery Units, Says Operations ‘Normal’ Amid Supply Disruption Reports
- 'Allowing Our Friends In India To...': Trump's Energy Secy On Why US Gave 30-Day Waiver To Buy Russian Oil
- US Has Given 'Permission' To India To Accept Russian Oil To Ease Supplies: Treasury Secretary Bessent
- Domestic LPG Costlier By Rs 60, Commercial Cylinders Up Rs 115 Amid West Asia Conflict
- 8th Pay Commission: Family Unit Formula Change Could Drive Major Pay Hikes
- Jaecoo J5 Could Be JSW’s Bold Creta Challenger In India
- Oil Prices Fall After Surge As US Considers Market Intervention, Allows Indian Refiners To Buy Russian Crude
- Hormuz Crisis Triggers Fuel Shock In Pakistan: Govt Mulls Weekly Petrol Price Changes
Sports News
- T20 World Cup Final: India Crush New Zealand, Become First Team To Win Three T20 World Cups
- 'A National Treasure': Suryakumar Yadav's Emotional Post-Match Tribute
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Hail India’s Historic T20 World Cup Triumph: 'Champions Once Again'
- ‘Champions!’ PM Modi Congratulates Team India On T20 World Cup Win
- Arshdeep Singh Breaks Silence On Heated Clash With Daryl Mitchell
- ‘Fantastic Win’: Global Tech Leaders Pichai, Nadella Hail India’s T20 Triumph
- IPL 2026 Schedule Delayed: New Announcement Date And Time Revealed
- Abhishek Sharma Breaks 3 Major Records With Fastest Fifty In IND-NZ T20 WC Final
- IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Equals Virat Kohli, Becomes Third Indian To Achieve This
- Highest Successful Run Chase In Ahmedabad - Target That Guarantees India's Victory In T20 WC Final
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 9, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
UPSC Results 2026: 38 Jamia Millia Islamia RCA Students Qualify, 4 Secure Top 50 Ranks
Education
UPSC CSE 2025 Result Declared: 958 Candidates Qualify For IAS, IPS, IFS And Central Services
Education
UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2025 Declared, Anuj Agnihotri Secures AIR 1, Check Topper List And Result PDF
Education
10 Photos
Schools Reopen In Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir Days After Ceasefire Announcement — IN PICS
Education
4 Photos
When Dr S Radhakrishnan Met John F Kennedy — US Embassy Shares Images From 1963 Visit
