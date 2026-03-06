The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled all remaining Class 10 board examinations for students studying in CBSE-affiliated schools across several Middle Eastern countries until March 11, 2026. The board has also postponed the Class 12 examination that was scheduled to be held on March 7, according to an official circular released on March 5, 2026.

The decision applies to CBSE schools located in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The board stated that the step was taken after reviewing the prevailing situation in parts of the region.

Earlier this week, the board had already postponed examinations scheduled on March 5 and March 6 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students in the Middle East.

Important Update on Class X/XII Exams – Middle East Regions



CBSE has issued Circular-3 today regarding the Class X & XII Board Exams in the Middle East regions.

Details are in the attached Circular pic.twitter.com/47fce24mDz — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 5, 2026

Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled In Middle East

According to the latest notice issued by the board, all Class 10 examinations scheduled between March 7 and March 11, 2026, have been cancelled for students appearing from the affected countries.

The circular also clarified that the examinations earlier postponed on March 2, March 5, and March 6 will now remain cancelled as well. As a result, no further Class 10 board examinations will be conducted in these Middle Eastern locations.

The notice was issued by Controller of Examinations Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, who confirmed that the decision was taken after a careful assessment of the situation in the region.

CBSE has informed students that details regarding how the results will be declared for Class 10 candidates will be announced separately. The board has not yet specified the evaluation method that will be used to determine the final marks for the cancelled examinations.

Class 12 March 7 Exam Postponed

While Class 10 exams have been cancelled, the board has only postponed the Class 12 examination scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2026. A revised date for the postponed paper will be announced later.

CBSE also stated that the situation will be reviewed again on March 7. Based on that review, the board will decide whether the Class 12 examinations scheduled from March 9 onwards will proceed as planned or require further changes.

Schools Asked To Inform Students

The board has advised Class 12 students to stay in close contact with their respective schools and keep checking official updates for further announcements regarding exam schedules.

The circular has been officially shared with principals of CBSE-affiliated schools across the affected Middle Eastern countries. Schools have been instructed to promptly inform students and parents about the revised examination arrangements and any future updates issued by the board.

Further instructions regarding revised dates and evaluation procedures are expected to be released by CBSE after the next review of the situation.

