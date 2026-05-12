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HomeEducationNEET UG 2026 Cancellation Leaves Students Distressed; NTA Says Decision Taken In Students’ Interest

NEET UG 2026 Cancellation Leaves Students Distressed; NTA Says Decision Taken In Students’ Interest

NEET UG 2026 cancellation leaves students emotional and distressed. NTA says decision was taken in students’ interest; re-exam dates soon.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 12 May 2026 02:39 PM (IST)

Following the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination, Abhishek Singh, Director General of the National Testing Agency, told ABP News that the decision was taken in the interest of students. 

He said that fresh examination dates would be announced soon and urged candidates not to panic over the development. 

ALSO READ: 120 Questions 'Matched': The Story Behind NEET-UG's Massive 'Guess Paper' Controversy

Students Express Frustration and Emotional Distress 

The cancellation of the medical entrance exam has triggered disappointment and emotional reactions among students preparing for NEET over several years. 

One aspirant, Rakesh, became emotional while speaking about the situation. He said his father manages household expenses through limited farming income and that he has spent four years preparing for the NEET. 

According to him, students spend nearly Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh every year during preparation, and now the exam has been cancelled despite their hard work. He blamed the authorities for not handling the process properly. 

Aspirants Say Months of Hard Work Have Gone Into Uncertainty 

Several students said they were deeply upset because their exams had gone well and they were finally feeling relieved after months of preparation. 

Rajshree, Radhika, Nikunj, and Shravani said they initially believed the cancellation reports were rumours. However, after confirmation, they immediately came to meet their professors for guidance. 

The students questioned why such incidents continue to happen repeatedly and said their future should not be put at risk due to failures in the system. 

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak: Rajasthan SOG Questions 45 People, Alleged Mastermind Held From Jaipur

Students Speak About Mental Pressure and Sacrifices 

Candidates also spoke about the intense pressure involved in preparing for the examination. Many said they study for nearly five hours daily and had only recently relaxed after completing the exam. 

They added that their families also go through emotional stress during the preparation period. Some students said they skipped family functions and festivals for months to focus entirely on studies. 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 May 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NTA NEET UG 2026 NEET UG 2026 Cancellation
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