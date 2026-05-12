NEET Paper Leak: Rajasthan SOG Questions 45 People, Alleged Mastermind Held From Jaipur

In a significant development in the NEET paper leak case, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police interrogated 45 individuals during a major operation conducted on Sunday. According to officials, more than half of those questioned are still under detention.

Once the investigation is formally taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), these individuals are expected to be handed over to the central agency for further questioning.

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Manish Identified as Possible Mastermind

Preliminary findings of the investigation suggest that Manish, who was arrested from Jaipur, is emerging as the main mastermind behind the alleged paper leak network.

Authorities suspect that he managed to obtain probable questions of the examination paper even before it was sent for printing, raising serious concerns about the extent of the breach.

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Investigation Likely to Shift to CBI

With the CBI set to begin its probe, the Rajasthan SOG is preparing to transfer all detained suspects and related case materials to the central agency. The investigation is expected to focus on uncovering the full chain behind the alleged leak and identifying other possible links involved in the case.

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