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HomeEducationNEET Paper Leak: Rajasthan SOG Questions 45 People, Alleged Mastermind Held From Jaipur

NEET Paper Leak: Rajasthan SOG Questions 45 People, Alleged Mastermind Held From Jaipur

NEET paper leak probe intensifies as Rajasthan SOG questions 45 people. Alleged mastermind arrested in Jaipur. CBI takeover expected soon.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 12 May 2026 01:36 PM (IST)

In a significant development in the NEET paper leak case, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police interrogated 45 individuals during a major operation conducted on Sunday. According to officials, more than half of those questioned are still under detention. 

Once the investigation is formally taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), these individuals are expected to be handed over to the central agency for further questioning. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: NTA To Conduct Re-Exam, Fresh Dates Soon

Manish Identified as Possible Mastermind 

Preliminary findings of the investigation suggest that Manish, who was arrested from Jaipur, is emerging as the main mastermind behind the alleged paper leak network. 

Authorities suspect that he managed to obtain probable questions of the examination paper even before it was sent for printing, raising serious concerns about the extent of the breach. 

ALSO READ: 120 Questions 'Matched': The Story Behind NEET-UG's Massive 'Guess Paper' Controversy

Investigation Likely to Shift to CBI 

With the CBI set to begin its probe, the Rajasthan SOG is preparing to transfer all detained suspects and related case materials to the central agency. The investigation is expected to focus on uncovering the full chain behind the alleged leak and identifying other possible links involved in the case.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 May 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NEET Paper Leak Rajasthan SOG NEET UG 2026 NEET UG 2026 Cancelled NEET Paper Leak Mastermind Held From Jaipur
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