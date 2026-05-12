NEET UG Under Scanner Again: A Look At Major Paper Leak And Exam Fraud Cases Over The Years

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NEET UG 2026 faces paper leak allegations, investigations ongoing.

Previous NEET exams saw paper leaks and solver gangs.

2024 NEET exam probed for burnt paper, matched questions.

CBI investigated 2021 proxy candidate and 2022 fake ID rackets.

The country’s biggest medical entrance examination, NEET UG 2026, has once again landed in controversy following allegations of a paper leak and exam irregularities linked to the test conducted on May 3.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory urging students not to believe rumours and to remain patient as investigations continue. However, this is not the first time the NEET exam has come under scrutiny. Over the years, several cases involving paper leaks, solver gangs, proxy candidates and cheating networks have surfaced across the country.

Here’s a look at some of the major controversies linked to NEET examinations in recent years:

NEET UG 2026: Fresh Leak Allegations Trigger Probe

Days after the May 3 examination, the NTA reportedly received information about alleged malpractice and sale of question papers. On May 8, the matter was handed over to a central investigative agency for further probe.

According to preliminary findings, suspects linked to Rajasthan’s Sikar and Jhunjhunu, as well as Dehradun and Kerala, have come under the scanner. Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group reportedly found that a 150-page PDF containing nearly 400 questions had circulated on WhatsApp before the exam. Initial verification suggested that around 120 questions matched the actual paper, while some reports claimed nearly 150 out of 300 questions appeared in the examination.

Authorities have said the investigation is still at an early stage and all angles are being examined.

NEET UG 2024: Burnt Papers, Supreme Court Battle And CBI Probe

The NEET UG 2024 controversy had triggered nationwide outrage. Bihar’s Economic Offences Unit reportedly recovered 68 questions from partially burnt documents during the investigation, and these were found to match the actual question paper, including question numbering.

Investigators linked the case to a school in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. Reports claimed that one of the question paper packets had been opened improperly before reaching the examination centre.

The case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while multiple petitions reached the Supreme Court. Some students demanded cancellation of the exam, while others opposed a re-test.

2021: Solver Gang And Proxy Candidate Racket Busted

In 2021, the CBI uncovered a major proxy candidate racket during the NEET UG examination. A coaching institute in Nagpur and its operators were accused of arranging impersonators for students in exchange for large sums of money.

Investigators found links to examination centres in Delhi and Ranchi, exposing a wider network allegedly involved in helping candidates cheat through proxy test-takers. Several arrests were made in the case.

2022: Fake IDs Used To Impersonate Candidates

Following the NEET UG examination held on July 17, 2022, the CBI registered a case against another solver gang accused of using forged identity documents to allow impersonators to take the exam on behalf of real candidates. The alleged fraud was linked to examination centres in Delhi and Haryana. Investigators later conducted raids in multiple cities and filed charge sheets against the accused.

2018: Coaching Centre Accused Of Exam Fraud

In 2018, allegations of malpractice surfaced against an education centre in West Patel Nagar, Delhi. The institute was accused of promising students success in the NEET exam in return for huge sums of money. Following complaints, the CBI launched an investigation into the alleged racket.

Recurring allegations involving paper leaks, impersonation rackets and organised cheating networks have repeatedly raised concerns over the security and transparency of India’s largest medical entrance examination. With NEET UG 2026 now under investigation once again, students and parents across the country are closely watching the developments.

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