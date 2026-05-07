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HomeEducationNEET UG Answer Key 2026: Objection Window Opening Soon | Check Direct Answer Key Link

NEET UG Answer Key 2026: Objection Window Opening Soon | Check Direct Answer Key Link

NEET UG 2026 answer key released at neet.nta.nic.in. Objection window not open yet. Check download link, OMR sheet update and score calculation details.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 07 May 2026 02:34 PM (IST)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the NEET UG 2026 examination. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam held on May 3, 2026, can now download the answer key from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.  

Along with the release of the NEET UG answer key, NTA has also clarified that the objection window is not yet open. The agency will first publish the scanned OMR response sheets and only then announce the schedule for challenging the provisional answers. Meanwhile, candidates can use the released answer key to estimate their probable scores ahead of the NEET UG 2026 result declaration. 

The application process for NEET UG 2026 began on February 8, 2026, and continued until March 11, 2026. A correction window was provided from March 12 to March 14, 2026. The exam was conducted on May 3, 2026, across various centers in the country.

ALSO READ: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: West Bengal Class 10 Result Tomorrow At 9:30 AM, Direct Link To Check Here

How to Download NEET UG 2026 Answer Key 

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the “NEET UG 2026 Answer Key” link on the homepage 

Step 3: Log in using Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin 

Step 4: Submit the details 

Step 5: The answer key will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference 

OMR Sheet to Be Released Soon 

NTA has also confirmed that scanned OMR sheets of candidates will be released soon after the answer key. To access the OMR sheet, candidates will need to log in using their application number and password. This will allow students to verify their marked responses accurately. 

Raise Objections Against Answer Key 

If candidates find any discrepancy in the answer key, they will be able to challenge it once the objection window opens. A prescribed fee will be required for each question challenged. After reviewing all objections, the NTA will release the final answer key, which will be used to prepare the result. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Result 2026 Soon At neet.nta.nic.in; Expected Date, Final Answer Key and Latest Updates Here

NEET 2026 Marking Scheme 

As per the marking scheme, each correct answer carries 4 marks, while 1 mark is deducted for every incorrect response. No marks are awarded for unanswered questions. Students can calculate their expected scores using the official answer key. 

NEET UG 2026 Result Date 

According to media reports, the NEET UG 2026 result is expected to be announced this month. However, NTA has not yet officially confirmed the result date. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates. 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 May 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NEET 2026 NEET UG 2026 NEET UG 2026 Answer Key NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Download Link
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