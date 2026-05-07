WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2026 Live: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the Madhyamik (Class 10) Result 2026 on May 8, 2026, at 9:30 am. The result will first be announced in a press conference, after which the official result link will be activated for students. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their scores online through the official websites at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

The West Bengal Madhyamik Examination 2026 was conducted from February 2 to February 12 at more than 2,600 examination centres across the state. Nearly 9.71 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exams this year. In addition to the online scorecards, students will also be able to access their results through DigiLocker as well as SMS services, making it easier to check marks even during high website traffic.

ALSO READ: WB Madhyamik Result 2026: Class 10 Results On May 8 At wbresults.nic.in, Know How To Check

What Time Will the Board Announce the Results?

As per an official notification, the President of the WBBSE ad-hoc committee will announce the results at 9:30 am during a press conference.

Students will be able to download their online marksheets from 10:15 am onwards. The original marksheets will be distributed to schools from 10:30 am at the respective camp offices of the board.

Official Websites to Check WB Madhyamik Result 2026

Students will be able to view and download their provisional marksheets once the result link is activated. The results will be available on the following official websites:

wbbse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

Candidates are advised to use only these authorised portals to check their WB Madhyamik Result 2026.

How to Download WBBSE Madhyamik Marksheet 2026

Step 1: Visit the official websites at wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says “Madhyamik Pariksha Result 2026”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields

Step 4: Submit the details to view your marksheet

Step 5: Download the provisional marksheet and save it for future reference

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2026: Details Mentioned

The West Bengal Class 10 result 2026 will include the following information on the marksheet:

Student’s name

Date of birth

Roll number

Marks secured in each subject

Total marks obtained

Division awarded

Final qualifying status (pass or fail)

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: Check Release Date, How to Check Scorecards Online At results.cbse.nic.in

West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2026:

Last year, the West Bengal Board announced the Class 10 results on May 2. The Madhyamik examinations were held from February 10 to February 22, 2025.

In 2025, the overall pass percentage stood at 86.56%. A total of 9,84,753 students appeared for the exam across 2,683 examination centres in the state. Adrit Sarkar secured the top position with an impressive score of 99.43%.

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