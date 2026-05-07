NEET UG Result 2026 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the NEET UG Result 2026 shortly. Candidates will be able to check all official updates related to NEET UG 2026, including the answer key, OMR sheets and result link, on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute issues while downloading scorecards after the declaration of results.

Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance examination are now awaiting the release of the provisional answer key, final answer key and scorecards.

NEET UG Result 2026 - Direct Link (Official Website)

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NEET UG Result 2026 Likely In Mid-June

Based on previous years’ timelines, the NEET UG 2026 result is expected to be declared around mid-June. Reports suggest that the scorecards may be released near June 13, 2026, although the NTA has not yet confirmed an official result date.

Once announced, students will be able to access their marks, percentile scores and qualifying status by visiting the official website and logging in with their application credentials.

The final merit list for candidates seeking admission under the 15 per cent All India Quota seats will also be prepared by the NTA based on marks secured in NEET UG 2026.

Provisional Answer Key Already Released

The testing agency uploaded the provisional answer key within a few days after the examination was held. The tentative answer keys were made available on May 6, 2026.

However, the objection process has not started yet. Candidates will be able to challenge the provisional answer key only after the scanned OMR response sheets are uploaded on the portal.

“The schedule for uploading the OMR Sheet and challenge round will be notified separately,” the notice states.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for fresh notifications regarding the challenge window and result declaration.

What Happens After the NEET Answer Key Challenge Process?

After the objection window opens, candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can submit challenges by providing supporting documents, valid explanations and the required fee for every question challenged.

Once the challenge period concludes, subject experts appointed by the NTA will review all objections submitted by candidates. If any challenge is found to be valid, necessary corrections will be made in the answer key before the declaration of results.

The revised and final answer key will then be used for the preparation of NEET UG Result 2026 and the national merit list.

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About NEET UG 2026:

NEET UG 2026 was conducted on May 3 across multiple centres in the country. This year, 22,05,035 candidates appeared for the examination out of 22,75,011 registered applicants, recording an attendance rate of 96.92 per cent across 37 states and union territories.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. When will NEET UG Result 2026 be declared?

NEET UG Result 2026 is expected to be announced in mid-June 2026. Based on previous years’ trends, the NTA may declare the results around June 13, although the official confirmation is still awaited.

Q2. Where can I check the NEET UG 2026 scorecard?

Candidates will be able to download their NEET UG 2026 scorecards online by logging in with their application number, date of birth and security pin on the official portal.

Q3. What is the official website for NEET UG Result 2026?

The official website to check NEET UG Result 2026, answer key, OMR sheets and other updates is: neet.nta.nic.in.

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