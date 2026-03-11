Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationNCERT Asked To Review All School Textbooks, Centre Informs Supreme Court

NCERT Asked To Review All School Textbooks, Centre Informs Supreme Court

Centre tells Supreme Court NCERT will review textbooks of all classes after controversy over Class 8 chapter on judiciary.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 02:14 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has directed the NCERT to review the textbooks of all classes.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said that instead of asking the NCERT to do so, it would have appreciated if the Centre constituted an expert committee to review the curriculum.

The apex court was hearing a suo motu case concerning NCERT's Class 8 social science book, which contained "offending" contents on corruption in the judiciary.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government has asked the NCERT to review textbooks of all classes, not just Class eight. He assured the bench that a panel of domain experts would be constituted to examine the curriculum.

"We have started systemic changes," he told the bench, adding that nothing will be published without being vetted by the domain experts.

Mehta also informed the bench that the NCERT director has filed an affidavit tendering an unconditional and unqualified apology.

On February 26, the apex court imposed a "complete blanket ban" on any further publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of NCERT's Class 8 social science book as it contains "offending" contents on corruption in the judiciary, saying they have fired a gunshot and the judiciary is "bleeding".

Observing that there appeared to be a "deep-rooted conspiracy" and "calculated move" to undermine the institution and demean the dignity of the judiciary, the apex court had directed that all copies of the book currently in circulation be immediately seized and removed from public access without any delay. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 11 Mar 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NCERT NCERT Textbooks Row NCERT Class 8 Judiciary Chapter Controversy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
NCERT Asked To Review All School Textbooks, Centre Informs Supreme Court
NCERT Asked To Review All School Textbooks, Centre Informs Supreme Court
Education
NCERT Textbook Row: Supreme Court Bars Experts From Curriculum Work Over ‘Judicial Corruption’ Chapter
NCERT Textbook Row: Supreme Court Bars Experts From Curriculum Work Over ‘Judicial Corruption’ Chapter
Education
AFCAT 1 Result 2026 Declared at afcat.cdac.in, Direct Link To Check
AFCAT 1 Result 2026 Declared at afcat.cdac.in, Direct Link To Check
Education
NEET UG Registration 2026 Ends Today At neet.nta.nic.in, Apply Now
NEET UG Registration 2026 Ends Today At neet.nta.nic.in, Apply Now
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Middle East War Sparks LPG Crisis in India; Mumbai Dhobi Ghats Hit Hard
Breaking News: Domestic LPG Shortage Hits Major Indian Cities, Long Queues Outside Gas Agencies
Breaking News: IRCTC Orders Railway Canteens to Switch to Microwave & Induction Amid LPG Shortage
Delhi Politics: Sanjay Singh, Ram Gopal Yadav Slam Govt Over LPG Crisis, Hotels & Factories Hit
Delhi Update: Kejriwal Blasts Modi Over LPG Shortage, Hotels & Restaurants Face Shutdown
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Mahua Moitra’s Remarks Reveal Dangerous Politics Of Exclusion In West Bengal
Opinion
Embed widget