MP Board Result 2026 OUT Soon: MPBSE 10th, 12th Results This Week, Direct Link At mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Result 2026 Date: The wait for lakhs of students in Madhya Pradesh is nearing its end as the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 soon. The board may release the official date and time for the declaration at any moment. This year, over 18 lakh students appeared for the board examinations and are now awaiting the next step in their academic journey.

According to media reports and board sources, the results are likely to be declared in the third week of April. The announcement will be made through a press conference by the education minister, after which the result link will be activated on the official website. Students are advised to keep their roll number and application number ready. Compared to last year, the pass percentage is expected to improve.

Here’s everything you need, date, steps, and latest updates.

MP Board Result 2026 Date and Latest Updates

Preparations for the official press conference at the MPBSE headquarters are in the final stage. Officials have reportedly sought approval from the education department to release the results. An official notification confirming the date is expected soon, possibly by this evening. Students should keep their credentials ready to avoid last-minute issues.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026: Merit List and Supplementary Exams

The board will release the merit list along with toppers’ names district-wise, as done in previous years. Students who fail in one or two subjects will be given an opportunity to improve their scores through supplementary examinations.

How to Check MP Board Result 2026 Online at mpbse.nic.in

Students can follow these steps to download their Class 10 scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Exam Results’ tab

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: View and download the provisional marksheet

Students will need to collect the original marksheet from their respective schools.

Direct Link to Check MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026

MP Board Result 2026 via SMS: Easy Steps

Students without internet access can check their results via SMS:

Type: MPBSE10 Roll Number (for Class 10)

Type: MPBSE12 Roll Number (for Class 12)

Send to: 56263

The result will be delivered directly to the mobile phone.

MP Board Result 2026: Toppers to Be Rewarded

Under the Chief Minister’s Medhavi Student Scheme, toppers will be recognised and rewarded. Sources indicate that the state merit list for both Class 10 and 12 has already been prepared, and the top 10 students will be announced after the results are declared.

MP Board Class 12 Result 2026: Stream-Wise Results

The results for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams in Class 12 will be released simultaneously on the portal. This year, girls are expected to outperform boys. To avoid technical glitches, the board has arranged additional servers to handle high traffic on the result day.

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