The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is set to release the second provisional admission list for Class 1 today, April 16, for the 2026–27 academic session. Parents who registered their children can access the selection list through official websites by using their registration number.

Earlier, KVS had already published the Class 1 admission lists for Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry on April 10 due to election-related schedules. With today’s release, parents across other regions can now check their child’s admission status.

How to Check KVS Class 1 Second List 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Step 2: Click on the admission portal link for Class 1 admissions.

Step 3: Select your state and the respective Kendriya Vidyalaya (school).

Step 4: Click on the “Search” button.

Step 5: The school-wise KVS selection list will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your child’s name in the list.

Note: If the child’s name is included in the list, parents must complete the admission formalities within the stipulated timeline. Delays in submitting documents or completing the process may result in the seat being offered to a candidate from the waiting list.

What Selected and Waiting List Status Means

Candidates marked as “selected” have secured a place in the provisional list and should report to the allotted school for document verification. On the other hand, those placed on the waiting list still have a chance of admission if seats remain vacant after the first round of confirmations.

The post-lottery number reflects the candidate’s final position after the computerized draw process.

Documents Required for KVS Admission 2026

For completing the admission process, parents will need to provide essential documents. These include the child’s birth certificate, passport-size photograph, service certificate of the parent, and category-related documents such as caste certificate, EWS/BPL certificate, or income certificate for RTE applicants.

KVS has also confirmed that Balvatika admission results have already been announced, and selected candidates must complete their admission formalities at their respective schools.

Important Dates for KVS Admission 2026-27

Parents should keep track of the upcoming admission schedule. The second provisional list will be released on April 16, followed by the third list on April 21 if seats remain unfilled. Offline registration, if required, will be conducted between April 22 and April 26.

Admissions for Balvatika and higher classes (Class 2 onwards) will take place from April 15 to April 20, while the final deadline for admissions, excluding Class 11, is June 30, 2026.

KVS follows a computer-based lottery system for Class 1 admissions. The selection is carried out category-wise, including RTE and service priority categories, ensuring a fair and transparent process.

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