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HomeEducationUP Board Result 2026: When Will UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results Be Declared? Expected Dates Here

UP Board Result 2026: When Will UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results Be Declared? Expected Dates Here

UP Board Result 2026 expected soon. Check Class 10, 12 result date, steps to download marksheet, passing marks, and direct link updates here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 11:58 AM (IST)

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result 2026: More than 52 lakh students who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are now waiting for one key update, the result date. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release both High School and Intermediate results together, as per reports. 

With evaluation completed and marks uploading underway, Class 10 and 12 results are expected anytime soon within the April window. 

UP Board Result 2026: Expected Date Window 

Students should keep an eye on the period between April 19 and April 30, as there is a strong possibility that the results will be announced during this time. While the board has not officially confirmed the exact date yet, the evaluation of answer sheets has already been completed. 

Currently, the process of uploading marks is underway. Once this is finished, the board is likely to announce the official result date and time. 

UPMSP to Release Toppers List Alongside Results 

Along with the declaration of results, UPMSP will also release the list of toppers for both Class 10 and Class 12. The state government honours these top-performing students. 

In several cases, district toppers are also recognised by local authorities, including district magistrates. 

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result 2026: How to Check Online 

Step 1: Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). 

Step 2: Click on the link for “UP Board Class 10 Result 2026” or “UP Board Class 12 Result 2026”. 

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the required field. 

Step 4: Submit the details to view your results on the screen. 

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference. 

UP Board Result 2026: Alternative Method (DigiLocker) 

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit its official website. 

Step 2: Log in using your registered credentials. 

Step 3: Navigate to the “Education” or “Results” section. 

Step 4: Select the UP Board and access your digital marksheet. 

Minimum Passing Marks and Compartment Exam Option 

To pass the UP-Board exams, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks. However, students who fail should not panic, as the board provides another opportunity. 

UPMSP conducts compartment examinations for students who do not pass. By appearing in these exams, students can clear their subjects and avoid losing an academic year. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad UPMSP UP Board Result 2026 UP Board Class 12 Result 2026 UPMSP Class 12 Result 2026 UPMSP Class 10 Result 2026 UP Board Class 10 Result 2026
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