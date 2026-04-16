The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the application window for private candidates appearing in the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026, scheduled for May. This move offers students another opportunity to improve their performance or clear pending subjects under specific eligibility categories.

Students who appeared in the main Class 10 board exams can opt to improve their scores in up to three subjects through this second examination. Additionally, candidates from the 2025 session placed in the compartment category are eligible to appear under the third-chance provision.

Who Is Eligible to Apply for CBSE 10th Second Exam 2026

CBSE has outlined clear eligibility criteria for private candidates. Students from the 2024–25 academic session who were placed in the compartment category can apply under the third-chance rule. Candidates who were eligible but could not appear in the Main Examination 2026 are also allowed to submit applications.

Applicants must complete the process online through the “Private Candidate” section available on the official CBSE website. No offline forms will be accepted under any circumstances.

Application Dates and Fee Details Explained

The board has divided the application process into two phases. Candidates can submit their forms without a late fee from April 16, 2026 (starting around noon) until April 20, 2026 (midnight).

For those who miss this deadline, a late submission window will be available from April 21 to April 22, 2026. CBSE has strictly stated that no applications will be entertained beyond the final deadline.

Payments must be completed through online methods such as net banking, debit cards, or credit cards. Applications submitted without the required fee will be rejected.

Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Key Instructions

The second board examination will follow the same syllabus and exam pattern as the Main Examination 2026. CBSE has emphasised that all applications must be filled carefully, as incorrect details or false information may result in rejection and forfeiture of fees.

Candidates who appeared in the 2025 board exams will find their details automatically generated in the system, reducing manual entry errors.

Important Guidelines and Correction Window

Students must ensure accuracy while filling out the form, including subject selection and personal details. Examination centres will be allotted based on the selected city and cannot be changed later.

CBSE has advised candidates to complete the application process themselves, as mistakes made by third parties will not be considered valid grounds for correction. While a correction window is available, changes including subject and centre preferences can only be made until the last date of submission.

Applicants are required to upload scanned images of their photograph and signature in JPG format, with a size limit of 40 KB each. No physical copies of the application form need to be sent, as the entire process is conducted online.

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