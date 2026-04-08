KVS Balvatika Lottery Result 2026 OUT Today: Check Selection List, Direct Link, Admission Dates

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is set to release the Balvatika admission lottery result today, April 8, 2026, bringing a crucial update for thousands of parents awaiting confirmation. Once the provisional selection list is published, applicants who completed the registration process can verify their child’s admission status without delay on the official portals at kvsangathan.nic.in, and admission.kvs.gov.in.

The admission process has been closely followed this year, with registrations conducted from March 20 to April 2, 2026. While the Balvatika list is scheduled for today, the first provisional list for Class 1 admissions will be declared on April 9, 2026, though it may be released on April 10 in some states due to polling.

With admission deadlines approaching fast, checking the selection list and completing formalities on time is crucial. Here’s the direct way to access your result, key dates, and next steps.

KVS Lottery Result 2026: Key Dates and Admission Timeline

KVS has already outlined a detailed schedule for the admission cycle. Parents should note the important dates to avoid missing any deadlines:

Online Registration (Balvatika & Class 1): March 20 – April 2, 2026

1st Provisional List (Balvatika): April 8, 2026

1st Provisional List (Class 1): April 9, 2026 (April 10 for some states)

2nd Provisional List: April 16, 2026

3rd Provisional List: April 21, 2026

Offline Registration (if needed): April 22 – April 26, 2026

Admissions for Balvatika/Class 2 onwards: April 15 – April 20, 2026

Last Date for Admissions (except Class 11): June 30, 2026

Admissions will be granted based on a priority sequence, starting with Right to Education (RTE) candidates, followed by Service Priority Category I and II, and then remaining applicants.

How to Download KVS Lottery Result 2026 PDF (Step-by-Step Guide)

Parents can easily access the result online by following a few simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official KVS website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Step 2: Choose the relevant state and Kendriya Vidyalaya

Step 3: Click on the "Admissions 2026-27" tab on the homepage.

Step 4: Select the link labeled "Balvatika Provisional Selection List 2026" or "Lottery Result 2026."

Step 5: Choose the specific KV region and school name from the dropdown menu.

Step 6: The provisional list will open as a PDF file (use Ctrl+F to search for your child’s registration number).

Note: If the child’s name appears in the list, parents must proceed with the admission process within the stipulated time frame.

KVS Selection Process Explained: RTE, Priority Categories & Seats

In case seats remain vacant after the first selection list, KVS will release the second and third provisional lists on April 16 and April 21, 2026. Additionally, if sufficient applications are not received online, offline registration will be conducted between April 22 and April 26, 2026.

Documents Required for KVS Admission 2026

After the result announcement, document verification becomes the next crucial step. Parents must keep the following documents ready:

Copy of the online registration form

Date of Birth certificate

Category certificates (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/BPL/EWS/SGC/Disability)

Proof of residence (for RTE candidates)

Aadhaar card of the candidate

Blood report

Certificate of retirement (for uniformed Defence employees)

Service certificate indicating transfers in the last 7 years

Timely completion of these formalities is essential to secure admission.

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