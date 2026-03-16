JEE Main 2026: Session 2 City Slip To Be Released Soon, Know How to Download

JEE Main Session 2 City Slip 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 soon. Once released, students will be able to check and download the city slip from the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in.

This slip informs candidates about the city of their exam centre in advance, helping them plan travel and accommodation. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the slip on its official website, from where candidates can download it.

According to the NTA exam calendar, JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will be conducted between April 2 and April 9, 2026, at various centres across the country. As in previous years, millions of students were expected to appear for this exam. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for all updates.

JEE Main Session 2 City Slip 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “Advance City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2” on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth on the new page.

Step 4: Click on Submit.

Step 5: Your city slip will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

When Will the City Slip Be Released?

NTA typically issues the city slip 10–15 days before the exam. Based on past trends, it is expected to be released between 15 March and 21 March 2026. The slip only mentions the exam city, while the full exam centre address is provided on the admit card.

JEE Main 2026: Admit Card

After the city slips, the next essential document is the admit card. Candidates cannot enter the exam hall without it. The admit card is usually released about three days before the exam, so it is likely to be available in the last week of March 2026.

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