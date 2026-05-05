CBSE 12th Result 2026: Expected Date, Direct Link, & Easy Ways to Check Scores

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 shortly, bringing an end to the wait for lakhs of students across the country. Those who appeared for the board examinations will be able to check their scores on the official website at cbse.nic.in once the results are declared.

Based on previous years’ trends, the results are likely to be released between May 12 and May 15, 2026. To make the process smoother, CBSE offers several options for students to access their results, both online and offline.

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How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details and submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save a copy for future reference

Official Websites and Digital Platforms to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Students can access their CBSE Class 12 results through the following platforms:

Official CBSE Websites

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.gov.in.

Students can check their scores by entering their roll number and required details. These are the primary and most reliable sources.

DigiLocker

Students can download their digital marksheets from DigiLocker by logging into their account. This platform provides secure and officially verified documents.

UMANG App

The UMANG app offers another simple way to access results. Students need to log in using their registered mobile number and CBSE roll number to view their scores.

Check CBSE Class 12 Result via SMS and IVRS

Students who are unable to access the internet can use the following offline methods to check their results:

SMS Service

Students can receive their result through SMS. To use this service, type CBSE12 (space) Roll Number and send it to 7738299899 on the day the results are declared. The result details will be sent directly to the mobile phone.

IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System)

Students can also check their results by calling the IVRS helpline number 24300699. Those calling from outside Delhi must add the STD code and dial 011-24300699. The system will provide result details through an automated voice response.

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Multiple Options to Check CBSE Class 12 Result Easily

CBSE provides several methods to help students access their results smoothly, especially during high-traffic periods. Here’s how these options make the process easier:

Multiple Platforms for Access

Students can check their results through official websites, mobile apps, SMS, and IVRS. This ensures that even if one platform is slow or unavailable, other options remain accessible.

Reduced Website Traffic Issues

During result announcements, official websites often experience heavy traffic. Alternatives like SMS, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app help reduce dependence on a single platform.

Convenient and Flexible Options

Students can choose the method that suits them best—online or offline—making the process more user-friendly and accessible for everyone.

Keep Details Ready

To avoid last-minute delays, students should keep their roll number and login credentials handy before checking their results.

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