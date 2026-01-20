Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ICAI CA Inter 2026: Exam Revised Schedule Released At icai.org, Check Details Here

ICAI issues revised CA Inter Exam 2026 timetable. Candidates can check updated exam dates online at the official website.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 10:31 AM (IST)

ICAI CA Inter 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued a revised schedule for the Intermediate examination. Candidates registered for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate exam can now check the updated dates. The revised timetable has been published on the official website at icai.org. 

As per the official notification, the Intermediate Examination (Group II) Paper 5 Auditing and Ethics, which was originally scheduled for 19 January 2026, has now been rescheduled to January 31, 2026. The examination will be conducted at the same venue and at the same time, i.e., from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (IST). 

Meanwhile, the remaining CA Foundation January 2026 papers will continue as per the previously announced timetable and will be held on January 20, January 22, and January 24, 2026. 

ICAI CA Inter Exam 2026: How to Download Revised Schedule 

To check and download the revised schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below: 

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website at icai.org. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled ‘ICAI CA Inter Exam 2026 – Revised Schedule’. 

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates can view the updated examination dates. 

Step 4: Download the schedule and keep a printed copy for future use. 

ICAI CA Inter Exam 2026: Key Information   

Admit Cards: 

The admit cards that have already been issued will remain valid for the rescheduled examination as well. Candidates are advised to keep them safe and ensure they carry a clear, printed copy on the day of the exam. 

Examination Venue: 

There will be no change in the allotted exam centres. Candidates must report to the same venue on the revised examination date. 

Revision Opportunity: 

The ICAI has encouraged students to make the most of the additional time available and strengthen their preparation, especially in areas considered challenging within the Auditing syllabus. 

Official Communication Only: 

The institute has also urged students to avoid relying on unofficial sources or circulating rumours. All updates and notifications will be released exclusively through the official ICAI website. 

Published at : 20 Jan 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
ICAI CA Inter 2026
