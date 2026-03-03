JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2026: Application Deadline Extended To March 12, Know How To Apply

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2026: Candidates aspiring to join the police force in Jammu & Kashmir have received important relief. The deadline to apply for the recently announced constable recruitment has been extended to March 12. Earlier, the last date to submit applications was March 2. Applicants who were unable to complete the process earlier can now submit their forms within the revised timeline.

A total of 669 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The posts include Constable (Armed/IRP), SDRF, Telecommunication, and Photographer.

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

For the Constable (Armed/IRP/SDRF) posts, candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board.

For the Constable (Telecommunication) position, applicants should have completed Class 12 with science as a subject.

Those applying for the Constable (Photographer) post must also have passed Class 12 with science. In addition, they should possess at least a six-month computer course certificate and a minimum of two years’ experience in photography or videography.

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (jkssb.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the online registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details carefully.

Step 4: Pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the revised deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The recruitment process will be conducted in multiple stages. It will begin with a written examination consisting of objective-type (multiple-choice) questions. Negative marking will apply, so candidates are advised to answer carefully.

Applicants holding an NCC certificate will be awarded additional marks as per the rules. Based on the written exam results, candidates up to six times the number of vacancies will be shortlisted for the next stage.

Shortlisted candidates will undergo a Physical Standard Test (PST), where height and chest measurements will be checked. The standards vary across different categories.

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2026: Physical Tests, Document Verification and Medical Examination

Candidates who qualify in the PST will be required to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). This stage will include events such as a long-distance run, push-ups, and shot put to assess physical fitness.

Those who clear the PET will move on to document verification. Candidates must present all original certificates, and any discrepancy or false information may lead to cancellation of candidature.

The final stage will be a medical examination to assess overall physical and health fitness. Only candidates who clear the medical test will be considered for final selection.

