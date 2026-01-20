Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply For 162 Posts At nabard.org, Know How To Apply

NABARD Recruitment 2026: Apply online for 162 Development Assistant vacancies, check eligibility, fees and exam schedule.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 09:44 AM (IST)

NABARD Recruitment 2026: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has opened the application process for the posts of Development Assistant and Development Assistant (Hindi). Eligible candidates can apply for a total of 162 vacancies until 3 February 2026 on the official website at nabard.org. 

A total of 159 vacancies have been announced for the post of Development Assistant, along with 3 vacancies for Development Assistant (Hindi). As per the examination schedule, the Phase I (Preliminary) exam is set to take place on February 21, 2026, followed by the Phase II (Main) exam on April 12, 2026. 

Application Fees 

The application fee has been fixed at Rs 100 for candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwBD categories, while all other applicants will be required to pay Rs 550. 

Fees can be paid online through Debit Card (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Card, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards or Mobile Wallets, by entering the required details on the payment screen. 

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official NABARD website. 

NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2026: How To Apply  

Step 1: Visit the official website at nabard.org. 

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the registration link. 

Step 3: Complete the registration process by entering your basic details. 

Step 4: Next, log in using your registered credentials. 

Step 5: Fill in the application form carefully. 

Step 6: Upload the required documents and proceed to pay the application fee. 

Step 7: Finally, submit the form and take a printout for future reference. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Applicants for the post must be between 21 and 35 years of age. Only those born on or after January 2, 1991, and on or before January 1, 2005 (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply. 

Details regarding the required educational qualifications are available in the Detailed Notification, which candidates are advised to check. 

Selection Process 

The selection process will include a Preliminary Examination, a Main Examination, and a Language Proficiency Test. The Preliminary Exam will consist of 100 questions for a total of 100 marks, with a duration of 60 minutes. The Main Exam will carry 200 marks and will be conducted in over 135 minutes. 

Candidates who are shortlisted for final selection and have studied the specified language as a subject in Class 10 or Class 12 will be exempted from the Language Proficiency Test. However, they must provide valid proof, such as a Class 10 or Class 12 marksheet showing the language as one of the subjects. 

Also read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NABARD Recruitment 2026
Opinion
