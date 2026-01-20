Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today January 20, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, January 20, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Delhi Remains Shrouded In Fog As IMD Forecasts Rain On This Date; AQI Improves To 'Very Poor'
- Mysterious ‘Boiling’ Waters Spotted Off Gujarat Coast, Authorities Probe Cause
- India On Track To Become Upper Middle-Income Economy by 2030; Set To Be World’s Third-Largest
- Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
- BMC Mayor Race: Amid Realignment Buzz, Eknath Shinde Issues Big Statement
- Sunjay Kapur Estate Row: Karisma Kapoor’s Children Flag Missing Assets, Polo Horses Enter Court Battle
- Noida Techie Death: Yogi Takes Cognisance As Software Engineer Drowns In Open Pit, FIR On Builders
- Delhi–Bagdogra IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow After Bomb Threat
International News
- Legendary Italian Designer Valentino Garavani Dies At 93
- Yunus Govt Downplays Attacks On Hindus, Says Only 71 Of 645 Cases Had Communal Link
- Hotel Blast Rocks Downtown Kabul, Multiple Casualties Feared
- 'Prize Awarded By Independent Committee': Norway PM Responds As Trump Links Greenland Push To Nobel Snub
- Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
- PM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan
Business News
- Union Budget 2026 Expectations: Agriculture Agenda May Centre On Costs, Cold Chains & Market Reforms
- India On Track To Join China In Upper-Middle Income Group By 2030
- EPFO Rule Change: PF Withdrawals Via UPI To Be Enabled Soon
- Share Markets Bleed Out, Sensex Crashes Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 25,550
- UPI Payment Failed? RBI Says You Can Get Rs 100 Per Day For Delayed Refunds
Sports News
- Virat Kohli Shocked As Fans Chant 'Gautam Gambhir Haye Haye' After India's Loss
- ICC Issues Ultimatum To Bangladesh Over T20 World Cup, Scotland As Likely Replacement: Report
- Karni Sena Accuses Rinku Singh Of ‘Jihadi Mentality,’ Files Complaint Over AI Video
- Indian Cricketers Enjoy Jungle Safari Before IND vs NZ 1st T20I
- Virat Kohli Scripts Major Milestones Despite Failed IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Chase
- AFCON Final Drama: Senegal Players Walk Off In Protest, Return To Score Winning Goal
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI
Related Video
Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News
Follow Education News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
Karnataka Top Cop Suspended After His Obscene Videos With Multiple Women Go Viral
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
India
India@2047 Youth Conclave: ABP Network To Host Power-Packed Line-Up Of Leaders & Achievers
World
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Advertisement
Education
10 Photos
Schools Reopen In Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir Days After Ceasefire Announcement — IN PICS
Education
4 Photos
When Dr S Radhakrishnan Met John F Kennedy — US Embassy Shares Images From 1963 Visit
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion