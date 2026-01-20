Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationSchool Assembly News Headlines Today January 20, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines Today January 20, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

The school assembly news headlines for today, January 20, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 09:03 AM (IST)

School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments. 

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena. 

National News   

  • Delhi Remains Shrouded In Fog As IMD Forecasts Rain On This Date; AQI Improves To 'Very Poor' 
  • Mysterious ‘Boiling’ Waters Spotted Off Gujarat Coast, Authorities Probe Cause 
  • India On Track To Become Upper Middle-Income Economy by 2030; Set To Be World’s Third-Largest 
  • Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested 
  • BMC Mayor Race: Amid Realignment Buzz, Eknath Shinde Issues Big Statement 
  • Sunjay Kapur Estate Row: Karisma Kapoor’s Children Flag Missing Assets, Polo Horses Enter Court Battle 
  • Noida Techie Death: Yogi Takes Cognisance As Software Engineer Drowns In Open Pit, FIR On Builders 
  • Delhi–Bagdogra IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow After Bomb Threat 

International News   

  • Legendary Italian Designer Valentino Garavani Dies At 93 
  • Yunus Govt Downplays Attacks On Hindus, Says Only 71 Of 645 Cases Had Communal Link 
  • Hotel Blast Rocks Downtown Kabul, Multiple Casualties Feared 
  • 'Prize Awarded By Independent Committee': Norway PM Responds As Trump Links Greenland Push To Nobel Snub 
  • Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit 
  • PM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan 

Business News   

  • Union Budget 2026 Expectations: Agriculture Agenda May Centre On Costs, Cold Chains & Market Reforms 
  • India On Track To Join China In Upper-Middle Income Group By 2030 
  • EPFO Rule Change: PF Withdrawals Via UPI To Be Enabled Soon 
  • Share Markets Bleed Out, Sensex Crashes Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 25,550 
  • UPI Payment Failed? RBI Says You Can Get Rs 100 Per Day For Delayed Refunds 

Sports News   

  • Virat Kohli Shocked As Fans Chant 'Gautam Gambhir Haye Haye' After India's Loss  
  • ICC Issues Ultimatum To Bangladesh Over T20 World Cup, Scotland As Likely Replacement: Report 
  • Karni Sena Accuses Rinku Singh Of ‘Jihadi Mentality,’ Files Complaint Over AI Video 
  • Indian Cricketers Enjoy Jungle Safari Before IND vs NZ 1st T20I  
  • Virat Kohli Scripts Major Milestones Despite Failed IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Chase 
  • AFCON Final Drama: Senegal Players Walk Off In Protest, Return To Score Winning Goal 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News School Assembly News Headlines Today January 20
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Karnataka Top Cop Suspended After His Obscene Videos With Multiple Women Go Viral
Karnataka Top Cop Suspended After His Obscene Videos With Multiple Women Go Viral
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
India
India@2047 Youth Conclave: ABP Network To Host Power-Packed Line-Up Of Leaders & Achievers
India@2047 Youth Conclave: ABP Network To Host Power-Packed Line-Up Of Leaders & Achievers
World
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget