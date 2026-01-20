School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Delhi Remains Shrouded In Fog As IMD Forecasts Rain On This Date; AQI Improves To 'Very Poor'

Mysterious ‘Boiling’ Waters Spotted Off Gujarat Coast, Authorities Probe Cause

India On Track To Become Upper Middle-Income Economy by 2030; Set To Be World’s Third-Largest

Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested

BMC Mayor Race: Amid Realignment Buzz, Eknath Shinde Issues Big Statement

Sunjay Kapur Estate Row: Karisma Kapoor’s Children Flag Missing Assets, Polo Horses Enter Court Battle

Noida Techie Death: Yogi Takes Cognisance As Software Engineer Drowns In Open Pit, FIR On Builders

Delhi–Bagdogra IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow After Bomb Threat

International News

Legendary Italian Designer Valentino Garavani Dies At 93

Yunus Govt Downplays Attacks On Hindus, Says Only 71 Of 645 Cases Had Communal Link

Hotel Blast Rocks Downtown Kabul, Multiple Casualties Feared

'Prize Awarded By Independent Committee': Norway PM Responds As Trump Links Greenland Push To Nobel Snub

Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit

PM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan

Business News

Union Budget 2026 Expectations: Agriculture Agenda May Centre On Costs, Cold Chains & Market Reforms

India On Track To Join China In Upper-Middle Income Group By 2030

EPFO Rule Change: PF Withdrawals Via UPI To Be Enabled Soon

Share Markets Bleed Out, Sensex Crashes Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 25,550

UPI Payment Failed? RBI Says You Can Get Rs 100 Per Day For Delayed Refunds

Sports News

Virat Kohli Shocked As Fans Chant 'Gautam Gambhir Haye Haye' After India's Loss

ICC Issues Ultimatum To Bangladesh Over T20 World Cup, Scotland As Likely Replacement: Report

Karni Sena Accuses Rinku Singh Of ‘Jihadi Mentality,’ Files Complaint Over AI Video

Indian Cricketers Enjoy Jungle Safari Before IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Virat Kohli Scripts Major Milestones Despite Failed IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Chase

AFCON Final Drama: Senegal Players Walk Off In Protest, Return To Score Winning Goal

Education Loan Information:

