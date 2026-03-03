CBSE Board Exams 2026 Update: No Papers On March 3, New Dates Announced For Class 10 & 12

Students preparing for the 2026 board examinations under the Central Board of Secondary Education have an important update. The board has confirmed that no examinations are being conducted today, March 3. The papers that were earlier scheduled for this date have been postponed due to administrative reasons.

The board has now issued revised dates and instructed schools to promptly inform students and parents about the changes. A fresh schedule has also been released to reflect the updated examination timeline.

Revised Dates for Class 10 Examinations

The rescheduled Class 10 examinations will now take place on March 11, 2026.

Subjects affected include Regional and Foreign Languages (Group-L) such as Tibetan, Bhoti, Bhutia, Bodo, Tangkhul, Mizo, Kashmiri, German, Japanese, Spanish and Bahasa Melayu.

In addition, Academic Electives (Group-A2), including the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Elements of Bookkeeping and Accountancy, will also be conducted on the same day.

Students appearing in these subjects should carefully note the new date and adjust their preparation plans accordingly.

Class 12 Legal Studies Exam Moved

For Class 12 students, the Legal Studies paper that was earlier planned for March 3 has been rescheduled to April 10, 2026.

The change applies only to this specific subject, and candidates are advised to keep track of the updated timetable issued by the board.

Official Circular Confirms Changes

In a circular dated December 29, 2025, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, informed principals of affiliated schools: "The examinations of the subjects for Class 10 and Class 12, which were earlier scheduled on March 3, 2026, have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons. The revised dates are as follows: Class 10 - March 11, 2026; Class 12 - April 10, 2026. All other examination dates remain unchanged."

The board has further clarified that the updated dates will be reflected in the admit cards. Schools have also been directed to revise their internal date sheets to ensure that students receive accurate information.

Candidates are encouraged to stay in touch with their schools and regularly check official updates to avoid confusion.

