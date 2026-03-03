Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 3, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, March 3, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Abu Dhabi Flight Lands In Delhi, Limited Ops Begin From Dubai; IndiGo Plans 10 Special Jeddah Flights
- ‘He’ll Remain Alive In Our Hearts’: Bigg Boss 19 Fame Farrhana Bhatt Mourns Ali Khamenei’s Death
- Lunar Eclipse Today: From Delhi To Ranchi, Temples Closed Ahead Of Sutak Period
- Delhi Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Admissions 2026–27 Open For Nursery, KG And Class 1
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Listed At Just Rs 6,006
- Kashmir Shuts Schools, Colleges For Two Days; Exams Postponed As Security Tightens
- Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Speculation Rises Over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Entering Politics
- ‘Where Punjab Moves, Nation Follows’: Bhagwant Mann Vows 100 Seats For AAP In 2027
- Man Wanted For Stabbing YouTuber In Ghaziabad Killed In Encounter
- Shia Muslims Across India Hold Prayers And Protests After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Killing
- Air India, IndiGo Extend Flight Suspensions As Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Travel
International News
- Blast Near US Embassy In Riyadh After Drone Strike; Shelter-in-Place Issued Across Saudi Cities
- Starmer Warns Iran’s Retaliation Growing More Reckless & Dangerous After Khamenei's Killing
- 3 Indians Dead After Iranian Strikes Off Oman; 20 Injured Across Region
- Trump Signals Regime Change, Says Iran Cannot Be Allowed To Become A Nuclear Power
- Iran Claims Missile Strike On Netanyahu’s Office Amid Escalating War
- 'DEPART NOW': US Urges Americans To Leave UAE, Saudi Among 12 Gulf Nations As War Widens
- US Urges Americans To Leave UAE, Saudi; Indian Embassy In Qatar Issues Advisory
- Trump Claims Celebrations After Khamenei’s Death, Poll Shows Americans Not Happy With Iran War
- US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Rejects Regime Change Says Iran Strikes ‘Not An Endless War’
- Khamenei’s Wife Dies After Succumbing To Injuries In Israeli Strikes
- China Says US-Israel Strikes On Iran Violate International Law, Calls For Immediate Halt
Business News
- As Bitcoin Volatility Persists, Investors Turn To Stablecoins & DeFi
- Mercedes-Benz V-Class Unveiled By Saif Ali Khan And Gauri Khan
- Gold Prices Hit A New High
- Gold Prices Surge (Mar 2), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
- 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Can See Record Salary Jump
- Holi Bonanza For UP Employees: Salaries To Be Credited Early On CM Yogi’s Orders
- Maruti eVitara Sees Strong Demand Beyond Tier 1 Cities After Rs 10.99 Lakh Launch Price
- Now, India-EU FTA Stares At Its 'Most Challenging' Phase
- India’s Q3 FY26 GDP Likely To Stay Robust At 8.3% Despite Base Effect
Sports News
- India To Host Afghanistan For Historic First Bilateral ODI Series In June 2026
- Zaheer Khan Heads Fast Bowling Camp, Harbhajan Singh Likely To Train Off-Spinners At BCCI COE
- Sanju Samson’s Match-Winning Knock Sparks Massive Praise: 'Bursting With Pride...'
- PV Sindhu Stranded In Dubai! Set To Miss All England Championships
- PCB Slaps PKR 50 lakh Fine On Pakistan Players After T20 World Cup Flop Show
- Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri Slam Mid-Match Laser Show At T20 World Cup
- Suryakumar Yadav Hails Sanju Samson After T20 World Cup Heroics Against West Indies
- Sanju Samson Smashes Kohli’s Record As India Pulls Off 'Impossible' 196-Run Heist
- Zimbabwe Coach Raises Travel Concerns Amid Middle East Tensions After T20 WC Exit
