School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Abu Dhabi Flight Lands In Delhi, Limited Ops Begin From Dubai; IndiGo Plans 10 Special Jeddah Flights

‘He’ll Remain Alive In Our Hearts’: Bigg Boss 19 Fame Farrhana Bhatt Mourns Ali Khamenei’s Death

Lunar Eclipse Today: From Delhi To Ranchi, Temples Closed Ahead Of Sutak Period

Delhi Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Admissions 2026–27 Open For Nursery, KG And Class 1

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Listed At Just Rs 6,006

Kashmir Shuts Schools, Colleges For Two Days; Exams Postponed As Security Tightens

Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Speculation Rises Over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Entering Politics

‘Where Punjab Moves, Nation Follows’: Bhagwant Mann Vows 100 Seats For AAP In 2027

Man Wanted For Stabbing YouTuber In Ghaziabad Killed In Encounter

Shia Muslims Across India Hold Prayers And Protests After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Killing

Air India, IndiGo Extend Flight Suspensions As Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Travel

International News

Blast Near US Embassy In Riyadh After Drone Strike; Shelter-in-Place Issued Across Saudi Cities

Starmer Warns Iran’s Retaliation Growing More Reckless & Dangerous After Khamenei's Killing

3 Indians Dead After Iranian Strikes Off Oman; 20 Injured Across Region

Trump Signals Regime Change, Says Iran Cannot Be Allowed To Become A Nuclear Power

Iran Claims Missile Strike On Netanyahu’s Office Amid Escalating War

'DEPART NOW': US Urges Americans To Leave UAE, Saudi Among 12 Gulf Nations As War Widens

US Urges Americans To Leave UAE, Saudi; Indian Embassy In Qatar Issues Advisory

Trump Claims Celebrations After Khamenei’s Death, Poll Shows Americans Not Happy With Iran War

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Rejects Regime Change Says Iran Strikes ‘Not An Endless War’

Khamenei’s Wife Dies After Succumbing To Injuries In Israeli Strikes

China Says US-Israel Strikes On Iran Violate International Law, Calls For Immediate Halt

Business News

As Bitcoin Volatility Persists, Investors Turn To Stablecoins & DeFi

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Unveiled By Saif Ali Khan And Gauri Khan

Gold Prices Hit A New High

Gold Prices Surge (Mar 2), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities

8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Can See Record Salary Jump

Holi Bonanza For UP Employees: Salaries To Be Credited Early On CM Yogi’s Orders

Maruti eVitara Sees Strong Demand Beyond Tier 1 Cities After Rs 10.99 Lakh Launch Price

Now, India-EU FTA Stares At Its 'Most Challenging' Phase

India’s Q3 FY26 GDP Likely To Stay Robust At 8.3% Despite Base Effect

Sports News

India To Host Afghanistan For Historic First Bilateral ODI Series In June 2026

Zaheer Khan Heads Fast Bowling Camp, Harbhajan Singh Likely To Train Off-Spinners At BCCI COE

Sanju Samson’s Match-Winning Knock Sparks Massive Praise: 'Bursting With Pride...'

PV Sindhu Stranded In Dubai! Set To Miss All England Championships

PCB Slaps PKR 50 lakh Fine On Pakistan Players After T20 World Cup Flop Show

Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri Slam Mid-Match Laser Show At T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav Hails Sanju Samson After T20 World Cup Heroics Against West Indies

Sanju Samson Smashes Kohli’s Record As India Pulls Off 'Impossible' 196-Run Heist

Zimbabwe Coach Raises Travel Concerns Amid Middle East Tensions After T20 WC Exit

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI